1st Test: Joe Root's Maiden Century in Asia Frustrates India on Day 1

Joe Root started England's five-Test tour of India with a masterful knock which not just helped the visitors halt their fall but also aided them in rebuilding their innings.

In the process, the bright and talented 25-year-old also brought up his 11th Test century which was also his maiden one in Asia! He eventually scored 124 runs, which included 11 boundaries and a six, before being caught and bowled by Umesh Yadav.

Root had made his Test debut exactly four years ago in Nagpur and also has two centuries against India but this one will be special to him, considering it came on a tough, turning subcontinental pitch.

The Yorkshire batsman has come a long way since his debut and is, today, one of the mainstays of the England batting order, providing stability at the top and in the middle - depending on the situation.

And he proved that yet again on Thursday.

England were in a spot of bother at lunch, batting at 102/3, on Day 1 of the Rajkot Test. But Root, with all-rounder Moeen Ali, gave England exactly what they needed - a partnership.

The duo stuck it out in the middle, against some vicious spin from Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja - both of whom together picked up all three wickets in the morning session.

A first 1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ in Asia for @root66! A sublime knock from a top quality player #INDvENG #root pic.twitter.com/SsXj6Fn2Fi — England Cricket (@englandcricket) November 9, 2016

But thereon, Root played the anchor's innings, stabilising the ship for England and also providing the visitors a solid platform to put up a big score against India.

Root, who has played 48 Test matches, also has 23 half-centuries. He had a decent tour of Bangladesh before arriving into India where he notched scores of 56, 1, 40 and 1 in the two Tests played at Mirpur and Chittagong.