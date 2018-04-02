1st T20I: Bowlers Shine As Pakistan Outclass West Indies By 143

Pakistan produced an all-round performance to outclass a depleted West Indies side by 143 runs as they slumped to their lowest-ever T20I score of 60 to lose the first game of the three-match T20I series in Karachi on Sunday. Put in to bat first, Pakistan equalled their highest-ever T20I score of 203/5 as Hussain Talat (41), Fakhar Zaman (39) and captain Sarfraz Ahmed (38) scored quick runs to lay a solid foundation for a formidable score. Pakistan's most experienced T20I campaigner Shoaib Malik's (37 off 14 balls) late charge ensured then that the home team posted a total of 203/5. In reply, the visitors, who were facing a daunting task of chasing a mammoth 203 in their quota of 20 overs, could not get the start they wanted, , as they continued losing wickets at regular intervals.

Windies opener Chadwick Walton sparked off by striking a six off the first ball but was removed by Mohammad Nawaz on the fourth delivery of the second innings. Following that, the touring party witnessed a typical batting collapse as Pakistan bowlers rolled over their top-order leaving them reeling at 15/4.

The visitors just couldn't recover as they lost the plot and it was a mere formality for Pakistan from there in wiping off the innings.

For Pakistan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Amir and Shoaib Malik picked up two wickets each while Hasan Ali, Shadab Khan and Hussain Talat picked up one wicket each.