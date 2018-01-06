 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

1st ODI: Kane Williamson Ton Sinks Pakistan In Wellington Downpour

Updated: 06 January 2018 13:12 IST

Kane Williamson scored a century and Tim Southee captured three wickets in a devastating spell to guide New Zealand to victory over Pakistan in a rain-shortened One Day International.

1st ODI: Kane Williamson Ton Sinks Pakistan In Wellington Downpour
Kane Williamson celebrates after scoring his ODI century against Pakistan. © AFP

Kane Williamson scored a century and Tim Southee captured three wickets in a devastating spell to guide New Zealand to victory over Pakistan in a rain-shortened One Day International on Saturday. New Zealand won the match by 61 runs under the Duckworth-Lewis system to take a 1-0 lead in the five-game series while ending Pakistan's nine-match winning streak in ODIs. With Williamson top scoring with 115 off 117 balls, New Zealand posted a daunting total of 315 for seven on a wet and windy day at the Basin Reserve. Pakistan were struggling at 161-6 in the 31st over when rain forced the players from the field, before play was eventually called off.

Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman finished unbeaten on 82 but received little support from his teammates, who had arrived in New Zealand on a roll after winning last year's Champions Trophy tournament.

Southee rocked the tourists from the outset of their innings when he dismissed Azhar Ali and Babar Azam, both leg before wicket, in successive deliveries in the first over.

Southee missed out a hat-trick but dismissed Shoaib Malik, caught behind for 13, after Mohammad Hafeez fell to a Trent Boult bouncer for one, leaving Pakistan in deep trouble at 37-4 long before the rain set in.

After winning the toss and opting to bowl first, Pakistan also had the worst of the weather while in the field.

For more than 20 overs the umpires kept the bails off after they tired of repeatedly replacing them after they were blown away.

But the wind did not appear to bother Williamson, who struck eight fours and one six in reaching his 10th ODI century after he was given a life on 26 when dropped by wicketkeeper Sarfraz Ahmed.

After sharing a 90-run partnership off 80 balls with Henry Nicholls, the end for Williamson came in the 48th over when he steered a Rumman Raees delivery to the safe hands of Hasan Ali who was central in most of the key New Zealand wickets.

Colin Munroe (58) and Henry Nicholls (50) were both caught behind off Hasan who also bowled Ross Taylor for 12 to finish with three for 61.

Martin Guptill, who put on 83 with Munro for the first wicket, was out for 48 to give Fakhar his first ODI wicket.

The second match in the series is in Nelson on Tuesday.

Topics : New Zealand Pakistan Cricket Kane Stuart Williamson
Get the latest South Africa vs India 2018 news, check South Africa vs India 2018 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more South Africa vs India 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Kane Williamson scored 115 off 117 balls
  • Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman finished unbeaten on 82
  • The second match in the series is in Nelson on Tuesday
Related Articles
West Indies Regret Poor Batting As New Zealand Win First ODI
West Indies Regret Poor Batting As New Zealand Win First ODI
1st Test: Neil Wagner's Seven-Wicket Haul Puts New Zealand On Top On Day 1
1st Test: Neil Wagner's Seven-Wicket Haul Puts New Zealand On Top On Day 1
Virat Kohli Retains Top Spot; Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan Move Up In T20I Rankings
Virat Kohli Retains Top Spot; Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan Move Up In T20I Rankings
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 124
2 South Africa 111
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 100
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 31 December 2017

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.