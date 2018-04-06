When And Where To Watch, 2018 Commonwealth Games, India vs Pakistan Men's Hockey Match, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

India's men's hockey team will begin its campaign at the 19th Commonwealth Games with a pulsating Pool B clash against arch-rivals Pakistan on Saturday. For the Manpreet Singh-led Indian team, 2018 is an important year, filled with multiple high-profile tournaments, with the CWG being the first target of the year. India had lost to Australia in the finals of the 2010 and 2014 editions of the CWG and this time, their aim is again to go the full distance. The Indian team is grouped in Pool B also with Malaysia, Wales and England. Chief coach Sjoerd Marijne said: "For me, it is about focusing match-by-match, which means we build our rhythm and performance improving upon the little things or areas that has concerned us. We played practice matches against South Africa and Canada and every match we were better and played with good structure.