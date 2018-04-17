 
don't
miss
All Sports
CWG 2018 04 Apr 18 to 15 Apr 18

MC Mary Kom Rubbishes Retirement Talk, Dreams Of Olympic Gold

Updated: 17 April 2018 19:19 IST

India's best-ever boxer Mary Kom said on Tuesday that she has no plans to retire and is determined to defy her critics by winning an elusive Olympic gold.

MC Mary Kom Rubbishes Retirement Talk, Dreams Of Olympic Gold
Mary Kom won gold in women's 48kg category at Gold Coast © AFP

India's best-ever boxer Mary Kom said on Tuesday that she has no plans to retire and is determined to defy her critics by winning an elusive Olympic gold. Mary Kom, 35, won gold on debut at the Commonwealth Games in Australia last week, complementing a trophy cabinet packed with five amateur world championship titles and an Olympic bronze from London 2012. But India's most accomplished pugilist, feted at home as "Magnificent Mary", says the best is yet to come and has rubbished suggestions she could be close to hanging up the gloves.

"I have never talked about retirement, they were just rumours. Even I was shocked when I heard about my retirement," Kom told reporters in New Delhi as India's boxing team returned from the Gold Coast with three gold, three silver and three bronze medals.

"An Olympic Gold is what I am still dreaming."

Kom was devastated to miss out on a wildcard entry for the Rio 2016 Olympics and said she was aiming for Olympic gold in Tokyo 2020.

The mother-of-three won a record fifth Asian women's championship title in November last year -- defying critics who suggested Kom was approaching retirement age.

"Who said my age is a factor? Come up and I will show what I can do," she said in jest when asked about boxing in her mid-thirties.

"This (age issue) should be taken out of the mind. I will know when my body will not allow me to carry on."

The veteran fighter and subject of a blockbuster Bollywood film said she was preparing for the Asian Games, world championship and more and "will try my best" as she pursues gold in Tokyo.

Kom conceded she had a busy schedule -- as a professional athlete, parent, gym owner and lawmaker -- but warned her opponents against assuming she had too much on her plate.

"I have taken this challenge to keep fighting at 35 or 36. No one can guarantee winning or losing, but when I train nobody can beat me easily," she said.

Topics : Mary Kom Boxing CWG 2018 India
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Mary Kom said on Tuesday that she has no plans to retire
  • An Olympic Gold is what I am still dreaming: Mary Kom
  • Mary Kom won gold in women's boxing at Gold Coast
Related Articles
Commonwealth Games 2018: Mary Kom Credits Obsessive Training For Fighting Fit Body At 35
Commonwealth Games 2018: Mary Kom Credits Obsessive Training For Fighting Fit Body At 35
Commonwealth Games 2018: Mary Kom Clinches Gold On Games Debut
Commonwealth Games 2018: Mary Kom Clinches Gold On Games Debut
Commonwealth Games 2018: Mary Kom Enters Women
Commonwealth Games 2018: Mary Kom Enters Women's 48kg Final, Assures A Silver
Commonwealth Games 2018: Mary Kom Assured Of Medal, Vikas Krishan Enters Boxing Quarters
Commonwealth Games 2018: Mary Kom Assured Of Medal, Vikas Krishan Enters Boxing Quarters
Commonwealth Games 2018: India Aims For Rich Medal Haul At Gold Coast
Commonwealth Games 2018: India Aims For Rich Medal Haul At Gold Coast
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.