 
don't
miss
All Sports
CWG 2018 04 Apr 18 to 15 Apr 18

Kidambi Srikanth Set To Dethrone Viktor Axelsen To Claim World No. 1 Spot

Updated: 10 April 2018 19:18 IST

Kidambi Srikanth has been in fine form in the Commonwealth Games 2018 at Gold Coast.

Kidambi Srikanth Set To Dethrone Viktor Axelsen To Claim World No. 1 Spot
Kidambi Srikanth is set to become World No.1 © AFP

India badminton star Kidambi Srikanth is set to dethrone Denmark's Viktor Axelsen as the world's number one in the BWF World Rankings. With this feat, Srikanth will become only the second Indian to sit on top of the rankings chart. Saina Nehwal was first one to achieve this landmark when she topped the chart in March 2015. Srikanth, who defeated Malaysia veteran and world No. 6 Lee Chong Wei in India's mixed team gold medal win at the Commonwealth Games on Monday, will move to the top of rankings with 76,895 points.

Axelsen has 77130 points and will lose 1660 points and slip down to number two spot. He will lose points because he will be unable to defend what he had won at the Malaysian Open last year.

Srikanth will also become the first Indian male to achieve this incredible feat in the modern computerised ranking system era. Badminton great Prakash Padukone was ranked World No. 1 in 1980 - the same year he became the first Indian to win the All England Open Badminton Championships.

"We've been anxiously waiting for this moment. He should have become No. 1 last year but injury prevented him from playing the year-end tournaments. Had he reached quarterfinals in a couple of those tournaments he could have become No. 1. Though Srikanth won't gain any points, Axelsen losing 1660 points will be good enough for the Indian," Md Maqdoom Ahmed, a badminton analyst for the Sports Authority of India (SAI) was quoted as saying by Times of India.

Srikanth won four Super Series titles in 2017 - Indonesia, Australia, Denmark, and France. He achieved the World No.2 ranking on November 2, 2017.

 

Topics : Kidambi Srikanth Badminton CWG 2018 India
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • India's Kidambi Srikanth is set to become World No.1
  • Srikanth will dethrone Denmark's Viktor Axelsen from the top spot
  • Srikanth will become only the 2nd Indian to sit on top of the rankings
Related Articles
Commonwealth Games 2018: India Oust Malaysia To Claim Badminton Mixed Team Gold
Commonwealth Games 2018: India Oust Malaysia To Claim Badminton Mixed Team Gold
Commonwealth Games 2018: India Storm Into Mixed Team Badminton Final
Commonwealth Games 2018: India Storm Into Mixed Team Badminton Final
Commonwealth Games 2018: Kidambi Srikanth Takes India To Mixed Team Semis
Commonwealth Games 2018: Kidambi Srikanth Takes India To Mixed Team Semis
Commonwealth Games 2018: India Outclass Scotland 5-0 To Enter Mixed Team Badminton Quarters
Commonwealth Games 2018: India Outclass Scotland 5-0 To Enter Mixed Team Badminton Quarters
Commonwealth Games: Kidambi Srikanth, Saina Nehwal Hand India Easy Mixed Team Badminton Win
Commonwealth Games: Kidambi Srikanth, Saina Nehwal Hand India Easy Mixed Team Badminton Win
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.