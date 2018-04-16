 
don't
miss
All Sports
CWG 2018 04 Apr 18 to 15 Apr 18

CWG 2018 Organisers Apologise For 'Shameful' Closing Ceremony

Updated: 16 April 2018 20:41 IST

Commonwealth Games Chairman Peter Beattie acknowledged on Monday that organisers made a mistake featuring athletes in the pre-show instead of the television coverage.

CWG 2018 Organisers Apologise For
CWG 2018 closing ceremony did not include athletes © AFP

The organizers of the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games have apologised for Sunday's closing ceremony on Sunday night which has been roundly criticised for not including athletes. Athletes, including the competing countries' respective flag-bearers, marched on to the arena before the ceremony commenced, meaning the audience at Carrara stadium could see them, but the TV audience couldn't. Many athletes were seen leaving the stadium while the closing speeches were still in progress, reports Xinhua news agency. The ceremony was even criticised by Australian broadcasters, Channel Seven, with former CWG bronze Medallist Johanna Griggs saying during the live coverage she was "furious" with the decision.

"They're actually wrecking a tradition that is so important and part of the Commonwealth Games," Griggs said, live on air. "Unfortunately tonight, the organizing committee, together with the host broadcasters, just didn't get it right."

Commonwealth Games Chairman Peter Beattie acknowledged on Monday that organisers made a mistake featuring athletes in the pre-show instead of the television coverage.

"If the athletes didn't come into the stadium until the broadcast time they would have been stuck in a field or a paddock somewhere," Beattie told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) on Monday.

Beattie, who had previously described the CWG as "inspirational" and "innovative," said he was disappointed the viewers at home did not get to see the athletes.

"We wanted athletes to be part of and enjoy the closing ceremony. However, having them come in to the stadium in the pre-show meant the TV audience were not able to see the athletes enter the stadium. We got that wrong," the Commonwealth Games chairman said.

"The people who are angry are justified. The people who have been critical are also justified," Beattie said.

"Unfortunately tonight, the organising committee, together with the host broadcasters, just didn't get it right."

In a social media post on Monday morning, Beattie said the closing ceremony telecast should have been organised more appropriately.

"The speeches were too many and too long. I was part of that and I acknowledge it. Again, we got that wrong," he wrote.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, who actually spoke at the closing ceremony, also criticised the organisers on Monday.

"At the end of the day, we appoint an agency to run the day to day operations of the Games," Palaszczuk told reporters.

"Whoever made that decision not to allow those athletes to march in should hang their heads in shame."

Athletes themselves have said they were disappointed to not be included in the closing ceremony.

Angus Brandt, a member of the Australian basketball team which won a gold medal, said the entire Australian basketball team was disappointed to be left out.

"It was a little disappointing with the athletes being brought in before the actual ceremony began," Brandt said on Australian Television on Monday.

"We were looking forward to being part of the Closing Ceremony and being recognized for what we had done in the games."

The host broadcaster of the CWG, NEP Group, also released a social media post saying it was "disappointed."

Topics : All Sports CWG 2018
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • CWG 2018 closing ceremony did not include athletes
  • Athletes left the stadium during closing ceremony speeches
  • Wanted athletes to be part of the closing ceremony: CWG Chairman
Related Articles
Commonwealth Games Gold Medallist Punam Yadav Attacked In Varanasi
Commonwealth Games Gold Medallist Punam Yadav Attacked In Varanasi
Commonwealth Games 2018, Day 10: India Continue Medal Rush, Win 8 Golds
Commonwealth Games 2018, Day 10: India Continue Medal Rush, Win 8 Golds
Commonwealth Games 2018: India Enter Men
Commonwealth Games 2018: India Enter Men's 4x400m Relay Final
CWG 2018, Day 4, Highlights: Weightlifters, Shooters, Table Tennis Take India
CWG 2018, Day 4, Highlights: Weightlifters, Shooters, Table Tennis Take India's Gold Tally To 7
Commonwealth Games 2018, Day 3, Highlights: Venkat Rahul Ragala, Sathish Kumar Win Weightlifting Golds, India Held To 2-2 Draw By Pakistan In Men
Commonwealth Games 2018, Day 3, Highlights: Venkat Rahul Ragala, Sathish Kumar Win Weightlifting Golds, India Held To 2-2 Draw By Pakistan In Men's Hockey
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.