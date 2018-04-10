CWG 2018: India's Women's Hockey Team Enters Semis

The Indian women's hockey team defeated South Africa 1-0 in its final Pool A game © Twitter
The Indian women's hockey team defeated South Africa 1-0 in its final Pool A game on Tuesday to enter the semi-finals of the event at the 21st Commonwealth Games (CWG) here. Captain Rani Rampal's 47th-minute field goal proved to be the difference during the match. Following the result, India remained second in the Pool A with nine points -- same as top-placed England but behind on goal difference.
Third-placed South Africa have four points with a match left. They will meet fourth-placed Wales, who have three points.
