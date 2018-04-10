 
CWG 2018: India's Women's Hockey Team Enters Semis

Updated: 10 April 2018 17:29 IST

India remained second in the Pool A with nine points -- same as top-placed England but behind on goal difference.

CWG 2018: India
The Indian women's hockey team defeated South Africa 1-0 in its final Pool A game © Twitter

The Indian women's hockey team defeated South Africa 1-0 in its final Pool A game on Tuesday to enter the semi-finals of the event at the 21st Commonwealth Games (CWG) here. Captain Rani Rampal's 47th-minute field goal proved to be the difference during the match. Following the result, India remained second in the Pool A with nine points -- same as top-placed England but behind on goal difference.

Third-placed South Africa have four points with a match left. They will meet fourth-placed Wales, who have three points.

