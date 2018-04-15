 
CWG 2018 04 Apr 18 to 15 Apr 18

Commonwealth Games Gold Medallist Punam Yadav Attacked In Varanasi

Updated: 15 April 2018 00:43 IST

Poonam Yadav won the gold for India in the 69 kg category by lifting 100 kg in the snatch and 122 kg in clean and jerk.

Punam Yadav won gold for India in the 69 kg category. © Twitter

Indian Weightlifter Punam Yadav, who won India a gold medal in the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Australia's Gold Coast was attacked with bricks and stones by unidentified assailants on Saturday when she was visiting a relative, police said. When her father, uncle and cousin tried to intervene they too were thrashed. Amid heavy stone pelting and ruckus, the police team escorting her managed to save her and bring her out of the melee. Superintendent of Police, Rural Amit Kumar said that as soon as the news of the incident reached them, extra police force was sent to secure Yadav and added that the people behind the attack will not be spared.

The attack, according to police, emanated from an old land dispute between a relative of the sportsperson and a neighboring village head. When Yadav tried to intervene, she too was attacked after which she dialed UP 100 service and managed to escape.

Police force has been deployed to ensure that there was no escalation of hostilities.

Highlights
  • Punam Yadav won gold for India in the 69 kg category in CWG 2018
  • Punam was attacked with bricks and stones, the police said
  • Punam was attacked by unidentified assailants, the police said
