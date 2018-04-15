Commonwealth Games Gold Medallist Punam Yadav Attacked In Varanasi

Indian Weightlifter Punam Yadav, who won India a gold medal in the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Australia's Gold Coast was attacked with bricks and stones by unidentified assailants on Saturday when she was visiting a relative, police said. When her father, uncle and cousin tried to intervene they too were thrashed. Amid heavy stone pelting and ruckus, the police team escorting her managed to save her and bring her out of the melee. Superintendent of Police, Rural Amit Kumar said that as soon as the news of the incident reached them, extra police force was sent to secure Yadav and added that the people behind the attack will not be spared.