Commonwealth Games 2018: Vikas Thakur Wins Men's 94 kg Weightlifting Bronze

Vikas Thakur added another medal to India's rich haul as he won the bronze medal in men's 94 kg weightlifting event in the 2018 Commonwealth Games on Sunday. Thakur lifted 159kg in Snatch and 192kg in Clean and Jerk for a total weight of 351 kg to claim third position in the event.

Papua New Guinea's Steven Kari won gold, while Boady Santavy of Canada bagged silver medal. Defending champion Kari won a second consecutive CWG title with a total of 370 kg. He cleared 154 kg in snatch before creating a new Commonwealth and CWG record by lifting 216 kg in the clean and jerk.

Canada's Santavy lifted a total of 369 kg. He created a new CWG record by lifting 168 kg in snatch and managed a best effort of 201 kg in clean and jerk.

This is the third bronze medal for India in the quadrennial event.