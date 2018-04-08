 
don't
miss
All Sports
CWG 2018 04 Apr 18 to 15 Apr 18

Commonwealth Games 2018: Vikas Thakur Wins Men's 94 kg Weightlifting Bronze

Updated: 08 April 2018 13:29 IST

Thakur lifted 159kg in Snatch and 192kg in Clean and Jerk for a total weight of 351 kg to claim third position in the event.

Commonwealth Games 2018: Vikas Thakur Wins Men
Vikas Thakur won the bronze medal in men's 94 kg weightlifting event. © PTI

Vikas Thakur added another medal to India's rich haul as he won the bronze medal in men's 94 kg weightlifting event in the 2018 Commonwealth Games on Sunday. Thakur lifted 159kg in Snatch and 192kg in Clean and Jerk for a total weight of 351 kg to claim third position in the event.

Papua New Guinea's Steven Kari won gold, while Boady Santavy of Canada bagged silver medal. Defending champion Kari won a second consecutive CWG title with a total of 370 kg. He cleared 154 kg in snatch before creating a new Commonwealth and CWG record by lifting 216 kg in the clean and jerk.

Canada's Santavy lifted a total of 369 kg. He created a new CWG record by lifting 168 kg in snatch and managed a best effort of 201 kg in clean and jerk.

This is the third bronze medal for India in the quadrennial event.

Indian weightlifter's bronze medal took India's medal tally to 11 - 6 Gold, 2 Silver and 3 Bronze.

Topics : CWG 2018 India Weightlifting
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Related Articles
Commonwealth Games 2018: Punam Yadav Wins Gold As Weightlifters Continue India
Commonwealth Games 2018: Punam Yadav Wins Gold As Weightlifters Continue India's Medal Rush
Commonwealth Games 2018: Resolute Lifters Add Two More Golds, Lacklustre Hockey Team Draws Opening Match On Day 3
Commonwealth Games 2018: Resolute Lifters Add Two More Golds, Lacklustre Hockey Team Draws Opening Match On Day 3
Commonwealth Games 2018: Weightlifters Continue Medal Rush, Venkat Rahul Ragala Wins India
Commonwealth Games 2018: Weightlifters Continue Medal Rush, Venkat Rahul Ragala Wins India's 4th Gold
Commonwealth Games 2018: Sathish Kumar Sivalingam Fights Through Pain For Golden Finish
Commonwealth Games 2018: Sathish Kumar Sivalingam Fights Through Pain For Golden Finish
Commonwealth Games 2018: Sathish Kumar Claims India
Commonwealth Games 2018: Sathish Kumar Claims India's Third Weightlifting Gold
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.