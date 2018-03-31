 
Commonwealth Games 2018: Trap Shooter Shreyasi Singh Would Aim To Better Her Record

Updated: 31 March 2018 14:47 IST

Shreyasi Singh was a silver winner in the double trap team event at Glasgow four years ago.

Shreyasi Singh was a silver winner in the double trap team event in 2014 © PTI

Shooter Shreyasi Singh represented India in two events at the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi but failed to win a single medal as she finished sixth in trap event and fifth in trap team event. She was included in the India's shooting squad for her second Commonwealth Games in 2014 in Glasgow and played out of her skin. The Delhi-born Shreyasi won individual silver medal in double trap. She scored 92 points in the final. The 26-year-old will be a big medal prospect for India at the 2018 Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast in Australia.

Shreyasi carried on her good form and won a bronze medal at the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon in the double trap team event. She won the medal along with Shagun Chowdhary and Varsha Varman.

Shreyasi has two medals at the Commonwealth Championships. After her dismal show in CWG 2010, she went on to win silver in the trap event at the Commonwealth Championship in the same year.

Recently, she won a silver medal in the double trap event at the 2017 Commonwealth Shooting Championships.

Indian shooters had won 17 medals at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow and finished third in the medals tally.

India had sent 30 shooters in 2014 and won four gold, nine silver and four bronze medals.

Out of 17 medals in Glasgow, seven medals were won by women shooters.

