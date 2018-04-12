 
Commonwealth Games 2018: Tejaswini Sawant Shoots Silver In Women's 50m Rifle Prone

Updated: 12 April 2018 12:34 IST

Tejaswini Sawant shot 618.9 in the final at Belmont Shooting Centre.

Tejaswini Sawant won silver medal in women's 50m Rifle Prone final. © Indian Shooting

India shooter Tejaswini Sawant won silver medal in women's 50m Rifle Prone final in the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia on Thursday. Tejaswini 102.1, 102.4, 103.3, 102.8, 103.7, 104.6 for a cumulative score of 618.9 over six series in the final at Belmont Shooting Centre. Anjum Moudgil, the other Indian in the fray, produced a disappointing performance. She scored 602.2 to finish 16th in the field of 20 competitors.

Singapore's Martina Lindsay Veloso clinched the gold medal, while Sotland's Seonaid Mcintosh claimed silver.

A gold medallist at the 2006 Commonwealth Games in 10m air rifle singles and pairs with Avneet Kaur Sidhu events, Tejaswini is also the first Indian to clinch a gold in world championship in 2010.

When Delhi hosted the Commonwealth Games eight years ago, Tejaswini won silver in 50 rifle prone singles and bronze in 50 m rifle prone pairs along with Meena Kumari.

She also bagged silver in 50 m rifle 3 positions event along with Lajjakumari Goswami at 2010 CWG.

