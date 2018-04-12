 
don't
miss
All Sports
CWG 2018 04 Apr 18 to 15 Apr 18

Commonwealth Games 2018: Sushil Kumar Claims Third Straight CWG Gold

Updated: 12 April 2018 15:02 IST

A dominant Sushil registered a 10-0 win over South Africa's Johannes Botha in the Men's Freestyle 74 kg final at the Carrara Sports Arena 1.

Commonwealth Games 2018: Sushil Kumar Claims Third Straight CWG Gold
Sushil Kumar registered a 10-0 win over South Africa's Johannes Botha. © AFP

Star wrestler Sushil Kumar gave India its 14th gold medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia on Thursday. A dominant Sushil registered a 10-0 win over South Africa's Johannes Botha in the Men's Freestyle 74 kg final at the Carrara Sports Arena 1.

The two-time Olympic medallist entered the CWG final for the third consecutive time and won in style.

He had won gold in the now disbanded 66kg category at the 2010 edition in New Delhi before winning the 74kg title at the 2014 CWG in Glasgow, Scotland.

Sushil is the only Indian sportsperson with two Olympic medals to his name. He won bronze in the 2008 Beijing Olympics becoming the first Indian to win a wrestling medal at the Olympics since 1952. Four years on, he improved on his position after winning silver in the 2012 London Olympics.

The 2010 World Championship Gold medallist has won five gold and one bronze medals at Commonwealth Championships.

Topics : Sushil Kumar Wrestling CWG 2018 India
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Sushil Kumar gave India its 14th gold medal at CWG
  • Sushil registered a 10-0 win over Cananda's Johannes Botha
  • Sushil entered the CWG final for the third consecutive time
Related Articles
Commonwealth Games 2018: Sushil Kumar Wins Gold, Sends Message To Detractors
Commonwealth Games 2018: Sushil Kumar Wins Gold, Sends Message To Detractors
Commonwealth Games 2018, Day 8, Live Updates: Wrestlers Sushil Kumar, Rahul Aware Win Golds, Tejaswini Sawant Wins Silver In Women
Commonwealth Games 2018, Day 8, Live Updates: Wrestlers Sushil Kumar, Rahul Aware Win Golds, Tejaswini Sawant Wins Silver In Women's 50m Rifle Prone
Commonwealth Games 2018: Sushil Kumar, India Wrestler, Aims To Add To His CWG Gold Tally
Commonwealth Games 2018: Sushil Kumar, India Wrestler, Aims To Add To His CWG Gold Tally
Sushil Kumar
Sushil Kumar's Name Added To CWG 2018 Entry List After Initially Being Omitted
Commonwealth Games First Step Towards Unfulfilled Third Olympic Medal, Says Sushil Kumar
Commonwealth Games First Step Towards Unfulfilled Third Olympic Medal, Says Sushil Kumar
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.