Commonwealth Games 2018: Shuttlers Kidambi Srikanth, PV Sindhu Enter Quarter-Finals

It was another good day for the Indian shuttlers as P.V. Sindhu, Ruthvika Gadde, Kidambi Srikanth and H.S.Prannoy sailed into the quarter-finals of women's and men's singles with easy wins in their respective round of 16 encounters at the 21st Commonwealth Games on Thursday.



Rio silver medallist Sindhu whipped past local girl Hsuan-Yu Wendy Chen 21-15, 21-9 in straight games to enter the quarters.



The World No.3 Indian will take on Canadian Brittney Tam for a place in the top-four on Friday.



In another singles tie, Ruthvika overcame some resistance from Singapore's Jia Min Yeo to eventually emerge victorious by 2-1 (21-10, 21-23, 21-10) in a 55-minute battle.



London bronze medallist Saina Nehwal will be up against Jessica Li of Isle of Man in her round of 16 match, later on, Thursday.