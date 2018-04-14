Commonwealth Games 2018: Sensational Manika Batra Wins Historic Table Tennis Women's Singles Gold

Manika Batra won a first ever women's singles Table Tennis gold for India at the Commonwealth Games, blanking Yu Mengyu of Singapore 4-0 in the final on Saturday. Earlier in the day, Manika showed that her crucial victory against world no. 4 Feng Tianwei in the team final was no fluke as the Indian edged out the Singaporean 4-3 in the women's singles semifinals. Besides guiding India to team gold, the 22-year-old had also paired up with veteran Mouma Das to win the country's maiden women's double silver.