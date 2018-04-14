 
don't
miss
All Sports
CWG 2018 04 Apr 18 to 15 Apr 18

Commonwealth Games 2018: Saina Nehwal Sets Date With PV Sindhu In Women's Singles Final

Updated: 14 April 2018 13:03 IST

World No.3 PV Sindhu set up an all-Indian women's singles final with Saina Nehwal in women's badminton competition at the Commonwealth Games.

Commonwealth Games 2018: Saina Nehwal Sets Date With PV Sindhu In Women
PV Sindhu set up an all-Indian women's singles final with World No.12 Saina Nehwal. © AFP

World No.3 PV Sindhu set up an all-Indian women's singles final with World No.12 Saina Nehwal in women's badminton competition at the 21st Commonwealth Games on Sunday. While Sindhu thrashed Canada's Michelle Li in straight games 21-18, 21-8 in the semi-final, Saina overcame a stiff contest from Scotland's Kirsty Gilmour winning by 21-14, 18-21, 21-17, and set her date with her compartriot in the summit clash on Sunday. Both Sindhu and Saina kept their unbeaten run alive and their victories over lower-ranked opponents went on expected lines.

Sindhu started with a slender 11-10 lead midway into her first game against the Canadian, before extending to 14-11 and then to 19-15. The Indian, however allowed the Canadian to sneak in a few points towards the end but managed to wrest back the lead and clinch the tie in 22 minutes.

The second game witnessed a complete domination from the Rio Olympics silver medallist, breezing away with a 11-4 lead at the break before stretching her lead to 18-8 and eventually closing the contest in mere 14 minutes.

Earlier, London bronze medallist Saina defeated the World No.18 Scottish 21-14, 18-21, 21-17 in a pulsating semi-final contest that lasted for an hour and five minutes.

Saina opened up a 5-0 lead early in the first game before Kirsty managed to open her account to trail 8-11 midway. Coming back, there was no stopping the Indian who raced to a 17-13 lead before closing the game in 21 minutes.

The second game also started on similar lines with Saina opening up with a 4-0 lead before stretching it further to 11-3 at the breather. Saina continued her domination in the second half but Kirsty came back strongly to square things at 15-15.

From there on, Kirsty never looked back and managed to lead for the first time at 18-17 before closing the game in 23 minutes.

In the decider, Saina gathered herself to surge ahead with a 7-2 lead before Kirsty reduced the deficit to trail 7-11 midway. Coming back, Saina never allowed the Scottish girl to settle down and closed the affair in 24 minutes.

Topics : PV Sindhu Saina Nehwal Badminton CWG 2018 India
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Sindhu set up an all-Indian women's singles final with Saina
  • Sindhu thrashed Canada's Michelle Li in straight games in semis
  • Saina beat Scotland's Kirsty Gilmour winning by 21-14, 18-21, 21-17
Related Articles
Commonwealth Games 2018: Kidambi Srikanth, Saina Nehwal Storm Into Singles Semis
Commonwealth Games 2018: Kidambi Srikanth, Saina Nehwal Storm Into Singles Semis
Commonwealth Games 2018: India Oust Malaysia To Claim Badminton Mixed Team Gold
Commonwealth Games 2018: India Oust Malaysia To Claim Badminton Mixed Team Gold
Commonwealth Games 2018: India Storm Into Mixed Team Badminton Final
Commonwealth Games 2018: India Storm Into Mixed Team Badminton Final
Commonwealth Games 2018: Lifters Continue Medal-Winning Run; Shuttlers, Boxers Unbeaten On Day 2
Commonwealth Games 2018: Lifters Continue Medal-Winning Run; Shuttlers, Boxers Unbeaten On Day 2
Commonwealth Games 2018: India Outclass Scotland 5-0 To Enter Mixed Team Badminton Quarters
Commonwealth Games 2018: India Outclass Scotland 5-0 To Enter Mixed Team Badminton Quarters
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.