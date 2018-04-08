Commonwealth Games 2018: Ravi Kumar Shoots Bronze In Men's 10m Air Rifle

India's Ravi Kumar bagged the bronze medal in men's 10 metre air rifle shooting competition at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia on Sunday. Ravi shot a total of 224.1 to finish behind gold medallist Dane Sampson (245) of Australia and Bangladesh's silver medallist Abdullah Hel Baki (244.7) at the Belmont Shooting Centre.

Deepak Kumar, the other finalist from India, however, was eliminated from the final.

Earlier, Deepak Kumar and Ravi Kumar qualified for the men's 10 metre air rifle final by securing the top two positions in the qualification round.

Deepak created a Commonwealth Games record by shooting a total of 627.2 while Ravi secured his place in the final by totalling 626.8.

Deepak was extremely consistent throughout the qualification phase, shooting over 104 in five of his six attempts.

He started with 104.7 before faltering in the second attempt where he only managed 103.8.

But he recovered to post scores of 104.9, 104.2, 104.8 and 104.8 in his remaining attempts to ensure the top spot.