 
don't
miss
All Sports
CWG 2018 04 Apr 18 to 15 Apr 18

Commonwealth Games 2018: Ravi Kumar Shoots Bronze In Men's 10m Air Rifle

Updated: 08 April 2018 11:07 IST

Ravi Kumar shot a total of 224.1 to win the bronze medal in men's 10m air rifle event.

Commonwealth Games 2018: Ravi Kumar Shoots Bronze In Men
Ravi Kumar won the bronze in men's 10m air rifle event. © Twitter

India's Ravi Kumar bagged the bronze medal in men's 10 metre air rifle shooting competition at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia on Sunday. Ravi shot a total of 224.1 to finish behind gold medallist Dane Sampson (245) of Australia and Bangladesh's silver medallist Abdullah Hel Baki (244.7) at the Belmont Shooting Centre.

Deepak Kumar, the other finalist from India, however, was eliminated from the final.

Earlier, Deepak Kumar and Ravi Kumar qualified for the men's 10 metre air rifle final by securing the top two positions in the qualification round.

Deepak created a Commonwealth Games record by shooting a total of 627.2 while Ravi secured his place in the final by totalling 626.8.

Deepak was extremely consistent throughout the qualification phase, shooting over 104 in five of his six attempts.

He started with 104.7 before faltering in the second attempt where he only managed 103.8.

But he recovered to post scores of 104.9, 104.2, 104.8 and 104.8 in his remaining attempts to ensure the top spot.

Ravi meanwhile, started poorly with 103.3 in his opening shot. He fired 105.6, 104, 105.4, 104.3 and 104.2 with his subsequent shots to take second place.

 

Topics : Shooting CWG 2018 India
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Ravi Kumar wins bronze in men's 10m air rifle
  • This is India's 3rd shooting medal so far at the Games
  • Deepak Kumar finished in 6th place in 10m air rifle
Related Articles
Commonwealth Games 2018: Manu Bhaker, 16, Shatters Games Record To Clinch Gold, Heena Sidhu Bags Silver
Commonwealth Games 2018: Manu Bhaker, 16, Shatters Games Record To Clinch Gold, Heena Sidhu Bags Silver
Commonwealth Games 2018: Trap Shooter Shreyasi Singh Would Aim To Better Her Record
Commonwealth Games 2018: Trap Shooter Shreyasi Singh Would Aim To Better Her Record
Commonwealth Games 2018: In-Form Heena Sidhu Carries India
Commonwealth Games 2018: In-Form Heena Sidhu Carries India's Air Pistol Hopes At Gold Coast
Commonwealth Games 2018: Cricketer-Turned Shooter Sheeraz Sheikh Eyes Gold Coast Glory
Commonwealth Games 2018: Cricketer-Turned Shooter Sheeraz Sheikh Eyes Gold Coast Glory
Commonwealth Games 2018: Pistol Shooter Jitu Rai Top Medal Contender For India
Commonwealth Games 2018: Pistol Shooter Jitu Rai Top Medal Contender For India
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.