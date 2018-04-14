 
don't
miss
All Sports
CWG 2018 04 Apr 18 to 15 Apr 18

Commonwealth Games 2018: PV Sindhu vs Saina Nehwal, Head-To-Head

Updated: 14 April 2018 21:42 IST

While PV Sindhu would look to use her steep smashes to unsettle her compatriot, Saina Nehwal will be keen to control the game via her strength of creating sharp angles.

Commonwealth Games 2018: PV Sindhu vs Saina Nehwal, Head-To-Head
CWG 2018: Saina Nehwal will face PV Sindhu in the Women's Singles Gold medal match. © AFP

Indian badminton stars Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu will face each other in all-Indian women's singles gold match at 21st edition of the Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast, Australia on Sunday. Both Saina and Sindhu are coming from easy outings in the singles category. While Saina has spent far more time on the court than Sindhu, the latter does not show any signs of weakness as the encounter is the one to look out for. In the head-to-head count, the former World No 1 enjoys a 3-1 lead over the current World No 3 Sindhu. If the BWF events alone are considered, World No 3 Sindhu trails Saina 1-2.

In the BWF events, Saina has beaten Sindhu 21-13, 21-19 in the 2018 Indonesia Masters and in the 2014 India Grand Prix Gold Saina defeated the Olympic silver medallist 21-14, 21-17. However, in the 2017 Yonex India Sunrise Open, Sindhu registered a 21-16, 22-20 win over the Olympic bronze medallist.

Earlier this year, Saina bettered her record against Sindhu by beating her 21-17, 27-25 in the Senior Badminton National Championship. Saina had won the first game comfortably but she was made to work for the title in the second game.

With the not-so-impressive record in mind, Sindhu would look to minimise the lead when she takes on Saina in the women's gold medal match at Gold Coast.

While Sindhu's would look to use her steep smashes to unsettle her compatriot, Saina will be keen to control the game via her strength of creating sharp angles.

In the CWG 2018 semi-final, while Sindhu eased past Canada's Michelle Li in straight games 21-18, 21-8 in the semi-final, Saina had to work hard against her opponent World No 18 Kristy Gilmour of Scotland, who she ultimately beat 21-14, 18-21, 21-17.

Topics : PV Sindhu Saina Nehwal Badminton CWG 2018 India
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Sindhu eased past Canada's Michelle Li in straight games in CWG semis
  • Saina beat Kristy Gilmour of Scotland 21-14, 18-21, 21-17 in CWG semis
  • Saina will be keen to control the game
Related Articles
Commonwealth Games 2018: India At Gold Coast, Day 11 Schedule
Commonwealth Games 2018: India At Gold Coast, Day 11 Schedule
Commonwealth Games 2018: Saina Nehwal Sets Date With PV Sindhu In Women
Commonwealth Games 2018: Saina Nehwal Sets Date With PV Sindhu In Women's Singles Final
Commonwealth Games 2018: Shuttlers Kidambi Srikanth, PV Sindhu Enter Quarter-Finals
Commonwealth Games 2018: Shuttlers Kidambi Srikanth, PV Sindhu Enter Quarter-Finals
Commonwealth Games 2018: PV Sindhu Asserts Pressure Of Expectations Not So Hard To Deal
Commonwealth Games 2018: PV Sindhu Asserts Pressure Of Expectations Not So Hard To Deal
2018 Commonwealth Games: Angry Saina Nehwal Tweets After Father
2018 Commonwealth Games: Angry Saina Nehwal Tweets After Father's Name Is Cut From Officials' List
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.