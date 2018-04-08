Commonwealth Games 2018: Punam Yadav Wins Gold As Weightlifters Continue India's Medal Rush

Indian weightlifters continued to shine at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia as Punam Yadav added another gold to India's tally. The Indian weightlifter, a bronze-medallist from the 2014 Glasgow edition, won the gold medal -- India's fifth of the Games -- with a combined lift of 222kg (100kg+122kg) to leave her competitors chasing shadows. All of the medals won by India so far, seven in total, have courtesy the weightlifters.

England's Sarah Davies took silver with 217 kg, while Apolonia Vaivai (216kg) of Fiji took home the bronze medal.

The Englishwoman went for a 128kg lift in her final clean and jerk attempt in pursuit of gold but could not complete it and dropped the bar.

Punam had claimed a silver at last year's Commonwealth Championships last year, her first event after making the jump from 63kg to 69kg category.

