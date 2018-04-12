 
don't
miss
All Sports
CWG 2018 04 Apr 18 to 15 Apr 18

Commonwealth Games 2018: Paddlers Manika Batra, Mouma Das In Singles Quarters; Madhurika Patkar Ousted

Updated: 12 April 2018 12:21 IST

Manika will face Singapore's World No.100 Yihan Zhou, whom the Indian beat 3-0 (11-7, 11-4, 11-7) in the women's team final.

Commonwealth Games 2018: Paddlers Manika Batra, Mouma Das In Singles Quarters; Madhurika Patkar Ousted
Manika thrashed local girl Tracy Feng 4-1 (11-6, 11-6, 9-11, 11-9, 11-7) © ITTF.com

India's Manika Batra and Mouma Das entered the quarter-finals of table tennis women's singles but it was curtains for Madhurika Patkar, after losing her round of 16 match at the 21st Commonwealth Games on Thursday. High on confidence after guiding the Indian women's team to a historic gold, Manika thrashed local girl Tracy Feng 4-1 (11-6, 11-6, 9-11, 11-9, 11-7) to reach the last eight of the competition.

In the quarter-finals later on Thursday, Manika will face Singapore's World No.100 Yihan Zhou, whom the Indian beat 3-0 (11-7, 11-4, 11-7) in the women's team final.

Mouma, however, had to fend off stiff resistance from England's Tin-Tin Ho in a see-saw contest to eventually emerge victorious 4-3 (11-7, 7-11, 9-11, 11-8, 11-13, 11-7, 11-8) in her round of 16 match.

In the quarters, the Indian veteran will be up against another Singaporean Mengyu Yu.

Meanwhile, it was a disappointment for Madhurika who went down 2-4 (9-11, 8-11, 11-2, 3-11, 11-8, 6-11) to England's Kelly Sibley, to crash out of the competition.

Topics : Table Tennis CWG 2018 India
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Manika thrashed local girl Tracy Feng 4-1
  • Mouma had to fend off stiff resistance from England's Tin-Tin Ho
  • Madhurika went down 2-4 to England's Kelly Sibley
Related Articles
Commonwealth Games 2018: India Beat Nigeria, Claim Table Tennis Men
Commonwealth Games 2018: India Beat Nigeria, Claim Table Tennis Men's Team Gold After 12 Years
CWG 2018: Weightlifter Punam Yadav, Shooter Manu Bhaker And Paddler Manika Batra Take India
CWG 2018: Weightlifter Punam Yadav, Shooter Manu Bhaker And Paddler Manika Batra Take India's Gold Medal Tally To 7 On Day 4
Commonwealth Games 2018: India Women
Commonwealth Games 2018: India Women's Table Tennis Team Wins Maiden Gold
Commonwealth Games 2018: India Men
Commonwealth Games 2018: India Men's And Women's Teams Enter Table Tennis Semi-Finals
Soumyajit Ghosh Suspended Following Rape Accusation, Won
Soumyajit Ghosh Suspended Following Rape Accusation, Won't Participate In Commonwealth Games
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.