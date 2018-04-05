 
Commonwealth Games 2018: Mirabai Chanu Clinches Weightlifting Gold In Record-Breaking Show

Updated: 05 April 2018 12:24 IST

Chanu, who claimed a silver at the 2014 CWG, was considered a sure shot medal prospect for India as her personal best of 194kg stoodover 10kg more than her nearest rival in the competition.

Mirabai Chanu went on a record-smashing spree to secure India's first gold. © PTI

World champion weightlifter Mirabai Chanu rose to the occasion on Day 1 of the 2018 Commonwealth Games to win a gold in the women's 48kg. Mirabai Chanu went on a record-smashing spree, claiming three of them in a power-packed performance, to secure India's first gold. In a remarkable performance, Chanu smashed the Commonwealth and the Games record in snatch, pulling off clean lifts in all her three attempts (80kg, 84kg and 86kg).

She then lifted more than double her body weight (103kg, 107kg and 110kg) in three successful attempts to claim the clean and jerk as well as the overall Games record.

The showing helped her better the silver she had won in the 2014 Glasgow CWG.

The Indian ended with a score of 196kg (86kg+110kg), earning a massive applause from the fans at the Carrara Sports and Leisure Centre.

The 23-year-old's previous best was a total lift of 194kg (snatch 85kg and 109kg in clean and jerk) achieved in the World Championships a few months ago.

Her nearest but still a very distant rival, Amanda Braddock of Canada failed to complete a single lift in the clean and jerk after managing a best of 76kg in snatch.

Earlier, P Gururaja claimed a silver medal in the men's 56kg event to open India's medal account in the quadrennial extravaganza.

(With inputs from PTI)

