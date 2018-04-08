 
don't
miss
All Sports
CWG 2018 04 Apr 18 to 15 Apr 18

Commonwealth Games 2018: Mary Kom Assured Of Medal, Vikas Krishan Enters Boxing Quarters

Updated: 08 April 2018 11:01 IST

Commonwealth Games 2018: Mary Kom sailed past Scotland's Megan Gordon to make the last-four stage with a 5-0 win.

Commonwealth Games 2018: Mary Kom Assured Of Medal, Vikas Krishan Enters Boxing Quarters
Mary Kom qualified for the semi-final, assuring herself of a maiden Commonwealth Games medal. © Twitter

Five-time world boxing champion MC Mary Kom (48kg) assured herself of a medal on debut at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia by advancing to the semifinals, while Vikas Krishan (75kg) entered the men's quarterfinals. The 35-year-old Mary Kom quite literally sailed past Scotland's Megan Gordon to make the last-four stage with a 5-0 win. Her victory assured the Indian boxing contingent of its first 2018 Commonwealth Games medal. Also advancing, but to the quarterfinal stage, was world championships bronze-medallist Vikas Krishan.

Vikas also claimed a unanimous 5-0 verdict over Australia's Campbell Somerville but his endurance was once again put to test in the final three minutes of the bout as the local favourite turned on the intensity.

Mary Kom, a sitting Rajya Sabha MP, will face Sri Lanka's Anusha Dilrukshi in the semifinal on April 11.

"This will be my first Commonwealth Games medal and I am happy to achieve that but gold is what I'm after," Mary Kom said after her win.

"I am fighting for 16 years. I know Megan and she will do well. I gave her advice to keep trying. Young people need exposure and preparation," she added.

The Indian veteran is the favourite to win the gold, which would be her third in the last five months.

She had won gold medals at the Asian Championships and the India Open before settling for a silver at the Strandja Memorial tournament in Bulgaria.

Vikas is also a top contender in his weight category and has come into the tournament on the back of a gold medal in Bulgaria.

Topics : Mary Kom Boxing CWG 2018 India
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Mary Kom through to women's 48kg semi-finals
  • Mary Kom assured of a maiden Commonwealth Games medal
  • Vikas Krishan through to men's 75kg boxing quarters
Related Articles
Commonwealth Games 2018: India Aims For Rich Medal Haul At Gold Coast
Commonwealth Games 2018: India Aims For Rich Medal Haul At Gold Coast
PM Modi To Inaugurate Mary Kom
PM Modi To Inaugurate Mary Kom's Academy In Presence Of Vijender Singh, Sushil Kumar
Commonwealth Games 2018: Mary Kom, Vikas Krishan In India
Commonwealth Games 2018: Mary Kom, Vikas Krishan In India's Boxing Squad
Mary Kom Wins Gold In India Open Boxing
Mary Kom Wins Gold In India Open Boxing
India Open Boxing: Mary Kom In Final, Shiva Thapa Upstaged In Semis
India Open Boxing: Mary Kom In Final, Shiva Thapa Upstaged In Semis
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.