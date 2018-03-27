 
don't
miss
All Sports
CWG 2018 04 Apr 18 to 15 Mar 18

Commonwealth Games 2018: Looking At Nothing Less Than Gold, Says India Men's Hockey Team Captain Manpreet Singh

Updated: 27 March 2018 21:02 IST

The men's team is grouped in Pool B along with Pakistan, Malaysia, Wales and England.

Commonwealth Games 2018: Looking At Nothing Less Than Gold, Says India Men
Manpreet Singh is eyeing gold in the upcoming 2018 Commonwealth Games © Twitter

Indian men's hockey team captain Manpreet Singh expects nothing less than a gold medal as the team on Tuesday departed for the Gold Coast, where the 2018 Commonwealth Games will take place from April 4. The men's team was accompanied by their women counterparts led by Rani Rampal, and were given a warm send-off by Hockey India officials, friends and family members of the players. Both the teams were based out of the Sports Authority of India (SAI), Bengaluru for the national camp where the teams under their respective coaching staff underwent rigorous preparations for the quadrennial event.  

With the Commonwealth Games being the first of the many major tournaments this year, both the teams are looking to set the momentum for the rest of the year and are hopeful to achieve their targets in Australia. 

"We are looking at nothing less than a gold medal at the CWG. We have lost two consecutive finals in the previous editions to Australia but this time we want to aim for a better colour of medal," Manpreet said.

"The team went through an intense preparation camp with focus on specific areas that required improvement. Now it will be all about executing the plans we have against each team to perfection and remain consistent throughout the tournament," asserted the 25-year-old midfielder. 

The men's team is grouped in Pool B along with Pakistan, Malaysia, Wales and England.

While the men's team begin their campaign on April 7 against arch-rivals Pakistan, the women's team will take on Wales on April 5. 

"I don't think any team is easy to beat. Every match will be challenging but to begin with a victory will be ideal. We are going for the CWG as serious contenders for a medal," skipper Rani said.

"We are hungry to win and build on our reputation as Asian Champions. We have left no stone unturned in our preparations and have worked on every area that has bothered us in the past," added Rani. 

The women's team is grouped in Pool A along with Wales, Malaysia, England and South Africa. 

Topics : CWG 2018 Hockey
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Manpreet Singh expects nothing less than a gold medal in 2018 CWG
  • The 2018 Commonwealth Games will take place from April 4
  • India is in Pool B along with Pakistan, Malaysia, Wales and England
Related Articles
CWG 2018: Punishments Are Sjoerd Marijne
CWG 2018: Punishments Are Sjoerd Marijne's Way To Improve Indian Men's Hockey Team Discipline
India Meet Pakistan In Men
India Meet Pakistan In Men's Hockey Champions Trophy Opener
Commonwealth Games 2018: Rani Rampal To Lead Indian Women
Commonwealth Games 2018: Rani Rampal To Lead Indian Women's Hockey Team
Commonwealth Games 2018: Sardar Singh Axed As Hockey India Announce 18-Member Squad
Commonwealth Games 2018: Sardar Singh Axed As Hockey India Announce 18-Member Squad
Dominant India Women
Dominant India Women's Hockey Team Clinch 5-Match Series 3-1 Against South Korea
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.