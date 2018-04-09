 
don't
miss
All Sports
CWG 2018 04 Apr 18 to 15 Apr 18

Commonwealth Games 2018: India Oust Malaysia To Claim Badminton Mixed Team Gold

Updated: 09 April 2018 17:31 IST

The Indian mixed team upset defending champions Malaysia 3-1 to win the CWG 2018 gold.

Commonwealth Games 2018: India Oust Malaysia To Claim Badminton Mixed Team Gold
The Indian team picked up its first ever badminton team gold at CWG © Twitter

India lifted the Commonwealth Games 2018 badminton mixed team gold medal at Gold Coast when they defeated defending champions Malaysia 3-1 in the final on Monday. India were fired up by two fine wins in the first two matches, especially after Kidambi Srikanth took care of the former world No. 1 Lee Chong Wei effortlessly in the men's singles. Saina Nehwal then fought off a stiff challenge from Soniia Cheah in the women's singles to settle the issue for her team.

India got off to a fine start as Ashwini Ponnappa and Satwik Rankireddy rallied to a 21-14, 15-21, 21-15 win against Peng Soon Chan and Liu Ying Goh to give India a 1-0 lead.

Then came the clash of the giants of the two teams as world No. 2 Srikanth took on Lee, who has four Commonwealth Games singles golds to his credit. Lee, who has had the better of the contests between the two, had no answers on this occasion as Srikanth won easily 21-17, 21-14 in 43 minutes to give India a 2-0 lead.

India's first real challenge came in the men's doubles where Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Chandrashekhar Shetty were put to the test by V Shem Goh and Wee Kiong Tan in Match 3 and ended up with a 15-21, 20-22 loss as India's lead was whittled down to 2-1.

Then it was Saina's turn to try and settle the issue for India and she was engaged in a battle with Cheah which she won 21-11, 19-21, 21-9 to settle the issue in India's favour.

Topics : Badminton Saina Nehwal Kidambi Srikanth Ashwini Ponnappa CWG 2018 India
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • This is India's first ever gold at the badminton mixed team event
  • India beat defending champions Malaysia 3-1
  • Kidambi Srikanth defeated Lee Chong Wei in the men's singles
Related Articles
Commonwealth Games 2018: India Storm Into Mixed Team Badminton Final
Commonwealth Games 2018: India Storm Into Mixed Team Badminton Final
Commonwealth Games 2018: Lifters Continue Medal-Winning Run; Shuttlers, Boxers Unbeaten On Day 2
Commonwealth Games 2018: Lifters Continue Medal-Winning Run; Shuttlers, Boxers Unbeaten On Day 2
Commonwealth Games 2018: India Outclass Scotland 5-0 To Enter Mixed Team Badminton Quarters
Commonwealth Games 2018: India Outclass Scotland 5-0 To Enter Mixed Team Badminton Quarters
Commonwealth Games: Kidambi Srikanth, Saina Nehwal Hand India Easy Mixed Team Badminton Win
Commonwealth Games: Kidambi Srikanth, Saina Nehwal Hand India Easy Mixed Team Badminton Win
Commonwealth Games 2018: India Aims For Rich Medal Haul At Gold Coast
Commonwealth Games 2018: India Aims For Rich Medal Haul At Gold Coast
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.