CWG 2018 04 Apr 18 to 15 Apr 18

Commonwealth Games 2018: India Lose To Wales In Women's Hockey

Updated: 05 April 2018 10:51 IST

Lisa Daley (7th minute) scored a field goal to hand Wales an early lead before Sian French (26th) converted a penalty stroke in the second quarter to double the advantage.

Wales beat India 3-2 in women's hockey at the Commonwealth Games. © Twitter

India were defeated 2-3 by lowly Wales on the first day of the women's hockey competition at the Commonwealth Games on Thursday.

This is the first time that India have lost to Wales in a major tournament.

The Indians staged a strong comeback with a couple of goals in the third quarter.

Skipper Rani (34th) struck shortly after half time off a penalty corner.

Nikki Pradhan found the equaliser shortly before the end of the quarter with a field goal.

The fourth quarter was a hard-fought, end to end affair as both teams pushed for the winning goal.

Wales clinched the issue in the closing minutes when Natasha Marke-Jones (57th) scored a field goal.

(With inputs from IANS)

Topics : Hockey India Women CWG 2018
Highlights
  • India were defeated 2-3 by lowly Wales
  • This is the first time that India have lost to Wales at a major event
  • Lisa Daley scored a field goal to hand Wales an early lead
