Commonwealth Games 2018: India Enter Men's 4x400m Relay Final

The Indian quartet of Jeevan Suresh, Jacob Amoj, Muhammed Anas and Rajiv Arokia entered the final of the men's 4x400 metre relay at the 21st Commonwealth Games (CWG) on Friday. The Indians clocked 3 minutes and 04.05 seconds to finish second in Heat 2. Sprint powerhouse Jamaica finished first in Heat 2 with a time of 3:03.97. The Bahamas also qualified from Heat 2, taking the third spot with 3:04.62. Botswana registered their season's best time of 3:05.01 to take the top spot in Heat 1.