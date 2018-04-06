 
don't
miss
All Sports
CWG 2018 04 Apr 18 to 15 Apr 18

Commonwealth Games 2018: India Bounce Back With Resounding Win Over Malaysia In Women's Hockey

Updated: 06 April 2018 13:34 IST

This is the first victory of the campaign for India who now have three points from two matches. They were shocked 2-3 by Wales in their campaign opener on Thursday.

Commonwealth Games 2018: India Bounce Back With Resounding Win Over Malaysia In Women
India beat Malaysia 4-1 in the women's hockey match at CWG 2018. © Hockey India

India trounced Malaysia 4-1 in a Group A match of the women's hockey competition at the 21st Commonwealth Games (CWG) on Friday. Gurjit Kaur (6th, 39th minutes), Rani (56th) and Lalremsiami (59th) scored for India, while Rashid Nuraini (38th) reduced the margin for Malaysia.

This is the first victory of the campaign for India who now have three points from two matches. They were shocked 2-3 by Wales in their campaign opener on Thursday.

There are tougher tests ahead for the Indian women as they are scheduled to face England and South Africa in their later group matches.

(With inputs from IANS)

Topics : India Women Hockey CWG 2018
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • India beat Malaysia 4-1
  • Gurjit Kaur scored a brace for India
  • This is the first victory of the campaign for India
Related Articles
Commonwealth Games 2018: India Lose To Wales In Women
Commonwealth Games 2018: India Lose To Wales In Women's Hockey
Commonwealth Games 2018: Rani Rampal And Her Girls Hopeful Of A Medal Finish
Commonwealth Games 2018: Rani Rampal And Her Girls Hopeful Of A Medal Finish
Commonwealth Games 2018: Rani Rampal To Lead Indian Women
Commonwealth Games 2018: Rani Rampal To Lead Indian Women's Hockey Team
Dominant India Women
Dominant India Women's Hockey Team Clinch 5-Match Series 3-1 Against South Korea
Dominant India Women
Dominant India Women's Hockey Team Beat South Korea 3-0 In Fourth Match Of Korea Tour
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.