Commonwealth Games 2018: India At Gold Coast, Day 9

Sushil Kumar was a star on display for India on Day 8 of competitions at the Commonwealth Games 2018 at Gold Coast as he claimed his third straight CWG gold. Rahul Aware also came to the party with a gold of his own as the Indian kitty saw the addition of a silver from Babita Kumari and a bronze medal from Rinku on the women's side. With more events lined up on Day 9, India would be all geared up for more success.