Commonwealth Games 2018: India At Gold Coast, Day 8
Shreyasi Singh added a golden tinge to what was largely a moderate day for India on Day 7 of the Commonwealth Games 2018 at Gold Coast. However, they would be keen to make amends and add to their CWG Medals Tally as some of the top names in Indian sports reach the business end of their events on Day 8 and beyond.
Following is the Indian participation on Day 8.
Athletics:
Purnima Hembram: Heptathlon (05.35 IST onwards);
A.V Rakesh Babu: Men's Triple Jump Qualifying Round Group A (06.00 IST);
Arpinder Singh: Men's Triple Jump Qualifying Round Group B (06.00 IST);
Nellickal V Neena, Nayana James: Women's Long Jump FINAL (15.25 IST);
Seema Punia, Navjeet Dhillon: Women's Discus Throw FINAL (16.10 IST)
Badminton:
India (Satwik Rankireddy, Ashwini Ponnappa) vs Canada: Mixed Doubles Round of 16 (06.31 IST);
Kidambi Srikanth vs Niluka Karunaratne (Sri Lanka): Men's Singles Round of 16;
PV Sindhu vs Hsuan-Yu Wendy Chen (Australia): Women's Singles Round of 16;
HS Prannoy vs Anthony Joe (Australia): Men's Singles Round of 16;
Ruthvika Gadde vs Jia Min Yeo (Singapore): Women's Singles Round of 16;
Saina Nehwal vs Jessica Li (Isle of Man): Women's Singles Round of 16;
India (Satwik Rankireddy, Chirag Chandrashekhar Reddy) vs Mauritius: Men's Doubles Round of 16;
India (N. Sikki Reddy, Ashwini Ponnappa) vs Singapore: Women's Doubles Round of 16
Hockey:
India vs Australia: Women's Semi-final (16.45 IST)
Lawn Bowls:
India (Dinesh Kumar, Chandan Kumar Singh, Sunil Bahadur) vs Norfolk: Men's Fours Section B - Round 5 (04.30 IST);
Quarter-finals (08.00 IST);
Semi-finals (13.00 IST)
India (Lovely Choubey, Rupa Rani Tirkey) vs Malaysia: Women's Pairs Quarter-finals (04.31 IST);
Semi-finals (08.00 IST);
Squash:
India (Vikram Malhotra, Romit Tandon) vs Sierra Leone: Men's Doubles Pool F (07.20 IST);
India (Dipika Pallikal, Saurav Ghosal) vs Malaysia: Mixed Doubles Round of 16 (08.00 IST);
India (Joshna Chinappa, Harinder Pal Sandhu) vs New Zealand: Mixed Doubles Round of 16 (08.00 IST);
Table Tennis:
India (Sutirtha Mukherjee, Pooja Sahasrabudhe) vs Wales: Women's Doubles Round of 16 (05.00 IST);
India (Manika Batra, Mouma Das) vs Sri Lanka: Women's Doubles Round of 16 (05.00 IST);
Maitreyee Sarkar vs Felicity Pickard (England): Women's TT6-10 Singles Group 1 (06.10 IST);
Vaishnavi Sutar vs Andrea McDonnell (Australia): Women's TT6-10 Singles Group 2 (06.10 IST);
India (Mouma Das, Achanta Sharath Kamal) vs England: Mixed Doubles Round of 16 (06.45 IST);
India (Manika Batra, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran) vs Canada: Mixed Doubles Round of 16 (07.20 IST);
India (Madhurika Patkar, Sanit Shankar Shetty) vs Mauritius: Mixed Doubles Round of 16 (07.20 IST);
Manika Batra vs Tracy Feng (Australia): Women's Singles Round of 16 (07.55 IST);
Madhurika Patkar vs Kelly Sibley: Women's Singles Round of 16 (07.55 IST)
Mouma Das vs Tin Ho (England): Women's Singles Round of 16 (08.40 IST);
Harmeet Desai vs Chee Feng Leong (Malaysia): Men's Singles Round of 16 (09.25 IST);
Achanta Sharath Kamal vs Heming Hu (Australia): Men's Singles Round of 16 (09.25 IST)
Sathiyan Gnanasekaran vs Segun Toriola (Nigeria): Men's Singles Round of 16 (12.00 IST);
India (Achanta Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran) vs Sri Lanka: Men's Doubles Round of 16 (13.25 IST);
India (Harmeet Desai, Sanil Shankar Shetty) vs Northern Ireland: Men's Doubles Round of 16 (14.05 IST)
*Schedule and timings as per gc2018.com website