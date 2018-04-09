Commonwealth Games 2018: India At Gold Coast, Day 6

While the Indian weightlifters and shooters were expected to return with a rich haul of medals from the Commonwealth Games 2018 from Gold Coast, star marksman Jitu Rai won gold with a masterful performance even as fellow shooters Om Mitharwal, Mehuli Ghosh and Apurvi Chandela boosted the Indian medals tally. With more shooting events on Day 6, India would certainly be focussing on more golden success.