CWG 2018 04 Apr 18 to 15 Apr 18

Commonwealth Games 2018: India At Gold Coast, Day 11 Schedule

Updated: 14 April 2018 18:43 IST

It has by and large been a successful Commonwealth Games 2018 for India and they would be looking to sign off with a flourish, especially on the badminton court, where among the matches featuring Indian shuttlers would be a classic contest between PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal.

CWG 2018: Saina Nehwal will face PV Sindhu in the Women's Singles Gold medal match. © AFP

Following is the Indian participation on Day 11.

Badminton:

Saina Nehwal vs PV Sindhu: Women's Singles GOLD MEDAL MATCH (TBD);

Srikanth Kidambi vs Lee Chong Wei (Malaysia): Men's Singles GOLD METAL MATCH (TBD);

India (Satwik Rankireddy, Chirag Chandrashekhar Reddy) vs England (Marcus Ellis, Chris Langridge): Men's Doubles GOLD MEDAL MATCH

Squash:

India (Joshna Chinappa, Dipika Pallikal) vs New Zealand (Joelle Kings, Amanda Landers-Murphy): Women's Doubles GOLD MEDAL MATCH (07.30 IST)

Table Tennis:

India (Mouma Das, Achanta Sharath Kamal) vs India (Manika Batra, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran): Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal match (05.00 IST);

Achanta Sharath Kamal vs Samuel Walker (England): Men's Singles Bronze Medal Match (07.00 IST)

*Schedule and timings as per gc2018.com website

Highlights
  • Saina Nehwal will face PV Sindhu in the Women's Singles Gold medal match
  • Srikanth will take on Lee Chong Wei in men's singles Gold medal match
  • India will aim to add more medals to their tally
