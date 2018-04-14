Commonwealth Games 2018: India At Gold Coast, Day 11 Schedule
It has by and large been a successful Commonwealth Games 2018 for India and they would be looking to sign off with a flourish, especially on the badminton court, where among the matches featuring Indian shuttlers would be a classic contest between PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal.
Following is the Indian participation on Day 11.
Badminton:
Saina Nehwal vs PV Sindhu: Women's Singles GOLD MEDAL MATCH (TBD);
Srikanth Kidambi vs Lee Chong Wei (Malaysia): Men's Singles GOLD METAL MATCH (TBD);
India (Satwik Rankireddy, Chirag Chandrashekhar Reddy) vs England (Marcus Ellis, Chris Langridge): Men's Doubles GOLD MEDAL MATCH
Squash:
India (Joshna Chinappa, Dipika Pallikal) vs New Zealand (Joelle Kings, Amanda Landers-Murphy): Women's Doubles GOLD MEDAL MATCH (07.30 IST)
Table Tennis:
India (Mouma Das, Achanta Sharath Kamal) vs India (Manika Batra, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran): Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal match (05.00 IST);
Achanta Sharath Kamal vs Samuel Walker (England): Men's Singles Bronze Medal Match (07.00 IST)
*Schedule and timings as per gc2018.com website