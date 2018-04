Commonwealth Games 2018: India At Gold Coast, Day 10

15-year old Anish Bhanwala won gold in the 25m rapid fire pistol event

Following is the Indian participation on Day 10.

Athletics:

Neeraj Chopra, Vipin Kashana: Men's Javelin FINAL (10.05 IST);

AV Rakesh Babu, Arpinder Singh: Men's Triple Jump FINAL (10.45 IST);

Jinson Johnson: Men's 1500m FINAL (11.40 IST);

India (Sonia Baishya, Hima Das, Poovamma Raju Machettira, Gayakwad Saritaben Laxmanbhai): Women's 4x400 Relay FINAL (12.08 IST);

India (Jacob Amoj, Jithu Baby, Jeevan Karekoppa Suresh, Kunhu Mohammed Puthapurakkal, Arokia Rajiv, Muhammad Anas Yahiya): Men's 4x400m Relay FINAL (12.37 IST)

Badminton:

Srikanth Kidambi vs Rajiv Ouseph (England): Men's Singles Semi-final;

Saina Nehwal vs Kirsty Gilmour (Scotland): Women's Singles Semi-final;

HS Prannoy vs Lee Chong Wei (Malaysia): Men's Singles Semi-final;

PV Sindhu vs Michelle Wi (Canada): Women's Singles Semi-finals;

India (Satwik Rankireddy, Chirag Chandrashekhar Shetty) vs Sri Lanka: Men's Doubles Semi-final;

India (N. Sikki Reddy, Ashwini Ponnappa) vs Malaysia: Women's Doubles Semi-final;

PV Sindhu vs TBD: Women's Singles Semi-finals;

Boxing:

MC Mary Kom vs Kristina O'Hara (Northern Ireland): Women's 45-48 kg FINAL (07.32 IST);

Amit vs Galal Yafai (England): Men's 46-49 kg FINAL (08.17 IST);

Gaurav Solanki vs Brendan Irvine (Northern Ireland) Men's 52 kg FINAL (08.32 IST);

Manish Kaushik vs Harry Garside (Australia): Men's 60 kg FINAL (08.47 IST);

Vikas Krishan vs Dieudonne Ntsengue (Cameroon): Men's 75 kg FINAL (15.17 IST);

Satish Kumar vs TBD: Men's 91 kg + FINAL (15.47)

Hockey:

India vs England: Women's Bronze Medal Match (06.00 IST);

Shooting:

Chain Singh, Sanjeev Rajput: Men's 50m Rifle 3 Position Qualification (04.30 IST);

FINAL (08.15 IST);

Kynan Chenai, Manavjit Sandhu: Men's Trap Qualification - Day 2

FINAL (11.00 IST)

Squash:

India (Joshna Chinappa, Dipika Pallikal) vs England: Women's Doubles Semi-final (07.30 IST);

India (Dipika Pallikal, Saurav Ghosal) vs Australia: Mixed Doubles FINAL (14.30 IST);

Table Tennis:

India (Mouma Das, Achanta Sharath Kamal) vs Singapore: Mixed Doubles Semi-final 1 (05.00 IST);

India (Manika Batra, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran) vs England: Mixed Doubles Semi-final 2 (05.35 IST);

Manika Batra vs Tianwei Feng (Singapore): Women's Singles Semi-final 1 (06.10 IST);

Achanta Sharath Kamal vs Quadri Aruna (Nigeria): Men's Singles Semi-final 1 (12.00 IST);

India (Harmeet Desai, Sanil Shankar Shetty) vs Singapore: Men's Doubles Bronze Medal Match (15.35 IST);

India (Achanta Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran) vs England: Men's Doubles FINAL (16.15 IST)

Wrestling:

Sakshi Malik vs Berthe Ngolle (Cameroon): Women's Freestyle 60 kg Nordic (06.00 IST);

Somveer vs Taebontangaroa Kookoo (Kiribati): Men's 86 kg Quarter-finals;

Bronze Medal Round: TBD

GOLD MEDAL ROUND: TBD

Vinesh vs Miesinnei Genesis (Nigeria): Women's Freestyle 50 kg Nordic;

Sakshi Malik vs Michelle Fazzari (Canada): Women's Freestyle 60 kg Nordic;

Sumit vs Claude Mbianga (Cameroon): Men's Freestyle 125 kg Nordic;

Sakshi Malik vs Aminat Adeniyi (Nigeria): Women's Freestyle 60 kg Nordic;

Sumit vs Korey Jarvis (Canada): Men's Freestyle 125 kg Nordic;

Vinesh vs Rupinder Kaur (Australia): Women's Freestyle 50 kg Nordic;

Sumit vs Tayab Raza (Pakistan): Men's Freestyle 125 kg Nordic;

Sakshi Malik vs Tayla Ford (New Zealand): Women's Freestyle 60 kg Nordic;

Sumit vs Sinivie Boltic (Nigeria): Women's Freestyle 60 kg Nordic;

Vinesh vs Jessica MacDonald (Canada): Women's Freestyle 50 kg Nordic