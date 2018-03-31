Commonwealth Games 2018: In-Form Heena Sidhu Carries India's Air Pistol Hopes At Gold Coast

Heena Sidhu will be a top medal contender at the Commonwealth Games 2018 at Gold Coast.

India's women's air pistol shooting hope Heena Sidhu should be a top medal contender at the Commonwealth Games 2018 at Gold Coast, Australia, given her vast experience and current form. Heena had won a 10m air pistol gold at the 2017 Commonwealth Shooting Championships in Brisbane. She shot a combined score of 626.2 (386 + 240.8) to claim top honours. She followed her fine form by winning another gold with Jitu Rai in the 10m air pistol mixed team event at the ISSF World Cup in October last year in Delhi.

Heena, a silver medallist in 10m air pistol at the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi, finished seventh at the 2014 CWG in Glasgow. She shot 95.8 in the final. The 28-year-old also won gold in the 10-metre team event.

After missing out on an individual medal in 2014 CWG, Sindhu came back strongly and won a bronze medal in 25m air pistol team event.

Heena, who began shooting in 2006, has represented India twice in Olympics -- 2012 (London) and 2016 (Rio de Janeiro). In London, she finished 12th in the qualification round.

The year 2016 Olympics saw Heena representing country in two events - the 10m air pistol and 25m pistol. She finished 14th in the 10m and 20th in the 25m qualifying rounds.

Heena also has two ISSF World Cup medals to her name.