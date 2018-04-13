 
CWG 2018 04 Apr 18 to 15 Apr 18

CWG 2018: Tejaswini Sawant Shatters Games Record To Win Gold, Anjum Moudgil Bags Silver In Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions

Updated: 13 April 2018 09:56 IST

Tejaswini Sawant smashed the Commonwealth Games record to clinch gold in women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions while Anjum bagged silver in the same event.

CWG 2018: Tejaswini Sawant Shatters Games Record To Win Gold, Anjum Moudgil Bags Silver In Women
Tejaswini Sawant smashed the Commonwealth Games record to clinch the gold medal. © AFP

Indian shooters continued to shine at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia as Tejaswini Sawant and Anjum Moudgil led India's charge on Day 9 on Friday. Tejaswini shattered the Commonwealth Games record to clinch the gold medal in women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions while Anjum bagged the silver in the same event. Singapore's Xiang Wei Jasmine was in the lead till the kneeling and prone round but the two Indians came roaring back in the standing elimination round to leave the rest of the field chasing shadows.

Tejaswini was especially brilliant in the standing elimination round and produced great consistency to take the outright lead. Anjum, though, not as consistent as her compatriot, still showed great nerves at crucial junctures to make second place her own.

Tejaswini shot a total of 457.9 thus smashing the Commonwealth Games record in the process while Anjum ended with a score of 455.7.

Scotland's Seonaid McIntosh took home the bronze with a total score of 444.6.

Tejaswini's sharp shooting meant India's overall medal tally rose to 33 (15 gold, 8 silver and 10 bronze).

Shooting CWG 2018 India
