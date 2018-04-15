Commonwealth Games 2018: Dipika Pallikal-Joshna Chinappa Clinch Silver In Women's Doubles Squash

Defending champions Dipika Pallikal and Joshna Chinappa settled for the silver in women's doubles squash at the 21st Commonwealth Games, after losing to New Zealand's Joelle King and Amanda Landers-Murphy on Sunday. The Indian duo lost 0-2 (9-11, 8-11) to the Kiwis in the pulsating 22-minute summit clash at the Oxenford Studios. Joshna and Dipika, who lifted the gold in Glasgow, failed to match the intensity of their opponents in Sunday's summit clash. After comfortably pocketing the opening game, the New Zealanders continued to dominate in the second as the Indian pair struggled to get back and eventually finish on the losing side.