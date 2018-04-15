 
CWG 2018 04 Apr 18 to 15 Apr 18

Commonwealth Games 2018: Dipika Pallikal-Joshna Chinappa Clinch Silver In Women's Doubles Squash

Updated: 15 April 2018 09:43 IST

Joshna and Dipika failed to match the intensity of their opponents in the summit clash. © Twitter

Defending champions Dipika Pallikal and Joshna Chinappa settled for the silver in women's doubles squash at the 21st Commonwealth Games, after losing to New Zealand's Joelle King and Amanda Landers-Murphy on Sunday. The Indian duo lost 0-2 (9-11, 8-11) to the Kiwis in the pulsating 22-minute summit clash at the Oxenford Studios. Joshna and Dipika, who lifted the gold in Glasgow, failed to match the intensity of their opponents in Sunday's summit clash. After comfortably pocketing the opening game, the New Zealanders continued to dominate in the second as the Indian pair struggled to get back and eventually finish on the losing side.

In the semi-finals on Saturday, Dipika and Joshna outplayed England's Laura Massaro and Sarah-Jane Perry in straight games 2-0 (11-10, 11-5).

This was Joshna's first and Dipika's second medal at Gold Coast after winning silver in the mixed doubles with Saurav Ghosal.

Squash CWG 2018 India
