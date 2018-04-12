Commonwealth Games 2018, Day 8, Live Updates: Wrestler Sushil Kumar Enters Men's Freestyle 74Kg Final

Indian wrestlers Rahul Aware and Sushil Kumar entered the finals of their respective categories in the men's freestyle competition at the 21st Commonwealth Games (CWG). Aware, appearing in his first CWG in the men's 57 kilogram category, did well to qualify for the summit clash in style. He did face some trouble from a spirited Muhammed Bilal of Pakistan in the semi-finals before taking a thrilling 10-8 victory. He will meet Steven Takahashi of Canada in the final. The Canadian defeated Ebikewenimo Welson of Nigeria in the other semi-final. Aware's semi-final was a thrilling contest at Bilal came up with a spirited performance. The Pakistani attacked right from the start but the Indian pulled off an effective counter-attack to take a 3-0 lead. Bilal continued to attack and managed a takedown which earned him two points. In the men's 74kg freestyle category, Sushil overpowered Jevon Balfour of Canada by technical superiority to enter the quarter-finals. Another technical superiority verdict over Muhammad Asad Butt of Pakistan propelled him into the semi-finals where he overpowered Australia's Connor Evans by fall in the very first round. Indian badminton mixed doubles pairs of Ashwini Ponnappa and Satwik Rankireddy, and N.Sikki Reddy and Pranaav Chopra advanced to the quarter-finals at the 21st Commonwealth Games. Ashwini and Satwik took just 25 minutes to thrash Canadian duo of Kristen Tsai and Nyl Yakura 21-10, 21-7 in their round of 16 encounter at the Carrara Sports Arena. In the quarter-finals, they will be up against the winner between Malaysia's Goh Soon Huat and Lai Shevon Jemie and Ghana's Emmanuel Donkor and Stella Amasah. Indian athletes Arpinder Singh and A. V. Rakesh Babu entered the final of the men's Triple Jump competition at the 21st Commonwealth Games (CWG). Arpinder did well during the qualification stage, taking the top spot in Group B to enter the final in style. The Punjab athlete registered a best attempt of 16.39 metres to finish ahead of Namibia's Roger Haitengi who jumped 16.36m. Babu on the other hand, finished fifth Group A with 15.98m to advance as one of the 12 best performers. India were off to a bright start in table tennis mixed doubles competition at the 21st Commonwealth Games with all the three pairs advancing to the quarter-finals. The veteran duo of Achanta Sharath Kamal and Mouma Das started the march to the quarters by inflicting a 3-0 (11-5, 11-9, 11-9) straight games defeat over English pair of David McBeath David and Kelly Sibley. Sharath and Mouma will next face Canada's Wang Zhen and Zhang Mo for a place in the semi-finals on Friday. In another round of 16 tie, India's Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra overcame stiff resistance to beat Canada's Marko Medjugorac and Alicia Cote 3-2 (11-8, 11-13, 10-12, 11-8, 11-4). Sathiyan and Manika will now take on Singaporeans Xue Jie Pang and Yihan Zhou in the quarter-finals. The third Indian pair of Sanil Shankar Shetty and Madhurika Patkar sailed into the quarters with an easy 3-0 (11-4, 11-5, 11-6) win over Mauritius duo of Rhikesh Taucoory and Elodie Ho Wan Kau. In the quarters, the Indian duo will be up against English pair of Liam Pitchford and Tin-Tin Ho on Friday. (Medals Tally)