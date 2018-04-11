Commonwealth Games 2018, Day 7, Live Updates: Shreyasi Singh Wins Double Trap Gold, Om Mitharwal Bags 50m Pistol Bronze

Indian shooter Shreyasi Singh produced a brilliant shot to beat Australia's Emma Cox to clinch a gold medal in women's double trap event in the Commonwealth Games in Australia on Wednesday. Shreyasi shot 96 and was tied with Cox in the final round and claimed the top honours in style by beating the Australian in the shoot-off. The Indian shooter, who won a silver in Glasgow in 2014, shot 96+2 in the final. Shooter Om Mitharwal took the bronze medal in the men's 50 metre Pistol event at the 21st Commonwealth Games (CWG) on Wednesday. Om registered a score of 201.1 in the final. Daniel Repacholi of Australia took the gold with a new CWG record of 227.2. Shakil Ahmed of Bangladesh took silver with 220.5. Defending champion Jitu Rai, the other Indian in the fray, had a disappointing outing. Indian boxing star MC Mary Kom defeated Sri Lanka's Anusha Dilruksh to enter the final of the women's 48 kilogram category at the 21st Commonwealth Games (CWG) on Wednesday.

The Indian hockey team will take on England in their final Pool B match which will determine who tops the pool and most probably avoid Australia in the semis match. In athletics, Tejaswini Shankar is a step away from creating history and can become the first Indian to win Commonwealth medal in high jump. All eyes will be on Hima Das too, who, on Tuesday became the first Indian woman to qualify for the 400m final.

Live Updates of 2018 Commonwealth Games, Day 7, straight from Gold Coast, Australia

13:27 IST: BADMINTON: Kidambi Srikanth wins first game 21-13 against Mauritius' Aatish Lubah in men's singles Round of 32

13:21 IST: BADMINTON: At the mid-break of Game 1, Kidambi Srikanth leads 11-9 against Mauritius' Aatish Lubah in men's singles Round of 32

13:11 IST: BADMINTON: The men's singles Round of 32 match between India's Kidambi Srikanth and Mauritius' Aatish Lubah starts

13:03 IST: BADMINTON: Saina Nehwal thrashes South Africa's Elsie De Villiers 21-3, 21-1 in Women's Singles Round of 32

12:59 IST: BADMINTON: At the mid-break of Game 2, Saina Nehwal leads 11-0 against South Africa's Elsie De Villiers in Women's Singles Round of 32

12:54 IST: BADMINTON: Saina Nehwal wins first game 21-3 against South Africa's Elsie De Villiers in Women's Singles Round of 32

12:44 IST: BADMINTON: The women's singles Round of 32 match between India's Saina Nehwal and South Africa's Elsie De Villiers starts

12:32 IST: TABLE TENNIS: India's Sathiyan Gnanasekaran/Manika Batra beat Malaysia's Ho Ying/Leong Chee Feng 3-0 in mixed doubles round of 32 match

12:20 IST: TABLE TENNIS: India's Sathiyan Gnanasekaran/Manika Batra are in action against Malaysia's Ho Ying/Leong Chee Feng in mixed doubles round of 32 match

11:48 IST: SHOOTING: Ankur Mittal wins bronze in men's double trap. This is India's 24th medal at the Games

11:40 IST: SHOOTING: Ankur Mittal moves to second with a score of 48 in Double Trap Men's Finals

11:37 IST: SHOOTING: Mohd Ashab is eliminated in Double Trap Men's Finals

11:30 IST: SHOOTING: Ankur Mittal is in gold medal position with a score of 28, Mohd Ashab is 4th in Double Trap Men's Finals

11:25 IST: SHOOTING: After 16 shots, Mohd Ashab is in silver medal position, Ankur Mittal is 5th in Double Trap Men's Finals

11:20 IST: SHOOTING: The Double Trap Men's Finals featuring India's Mohd Ashab and Ankur Mittal starts

10:40 IST: SHOOTING: India's Shreyasi Singh takes GOLD in the women's double trap finals.

10:39 IST: SHOOTING: Varsha Varman finishes fourth in women's double trap event

10:36 IST: SHOOTING: Shreyasi Singh and Australia's Emma Cox are tied at 96. There will be a shoot-off for silver and gold.'

10:35 IST: BOXING: India's Vikas Krishan is through to Semis (75 kg) with a win over Zambia Boxer in QF, assures a medal.

10:23 IST: BOXING: India's Vikas Krishan Yadav in action against Zambia's Benny Muziyo in Men's 75kg quarter-finals

10:15 IST: SHOOTING: The fourth and final round of women's double trap finals is underway. India's Shreyasi Singh and Varsha Varman are placed 2nd and 3rd, respectively.

Shreyasi Singh in action in Women's Double Trap. No qualification round for this event as it is not in Olympics. @OfficialNRAI #GC2018 pic.twitter.com/TAvnyhDtTy — Indian Sports Fan! (@SportsFan_India) April 11, 2018

09:43 IST: SHOOTING: Mohd Ashab and Ankur Mittal qualify for Men's Double Trap final

09:26 IST: BOXING: Gaurav Solanki confirms India yet another medal after beating PNG's Charles Keama in Men's 52kg quarter-finals

09:18 IST: BOXING: India boxer Gaurav Solanki in action against PNG's Charles Keama in Men's 52kg quarter-finals

09:15 IST: SHOOTING: Shreyasi Singh and Varsha Varman are currently at second and third place respectively in Women's Double Trap Finals

08:55 IST: TABLE TENNIS: India's Harmeet Desai and Sanil Shankar Shetty beat Guyana's Shemar Britton and Christopher Franklin 11-6, 11-5, 11-7 in Men's Doubles Round of 32

08:48 IST: SQUASH: Dipika Pallikal and Joshna Chinappa beat the Welsh pair of Evans and Saffery 2-1 in the Women's Doubles Pool C match

08:30 IST: TABLE TENNIS: India's Achanta Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran move into Pre-QF with 3-0 win in R32

08:20 IST: BOXING: India's Sarita Devi loses 0-5 against Australia's Anja Stridsman in women's 60kg Quarterfinal

08:08 IST: BOXING: India's Sarita Devi is in action against Australia's Anja Stridsman in women's 60kg Quarterfinal bout

08:05 IST: BOXING: Mary Kom enters Final of 48kg with an emphatic 5-0 win over Sri Lanka's Anusha Dilrukshi. She has assured India at least a silver medal.

07:55 IST: SHOOTING: Om Mitharwal wins bronze medal in 50m Pistol Men's final. This is India's 22nd medal at the Games

07:50 IST: SHOOTING: Om Mitharwal is in gold medal position with a score of 168.5 in 50m Pistol Men's Finals

07:45 IST: SHOOTING: Om Mitharwal is in silver medal position with a score of 148.3 in 50m Pistol Men's Finals

07:43 IST: SHOOTING: Om Mitharwal is joint-second with a score of 129.9 in 50m Pistol Men's Finals

07:41 IST: SHOOTING: Jitu Rai eliminated after finishing 8th in 50m Pistol Men's Finals

07:40 IST: SHOOTING: After second round of Stage 1, Om Mitharwal jumps to top spot with total score of 93.7, Jitu Rai in 8th in 50m Pistol Men's Finals

07:35 IST: SHOOTING: After first round of Stage 1, Om Mitharwal is in 6th spot, while Jitu Rai is 8th in 50m Pistol Men's Finals

07:30 IST: SHOOTING: The 50m Pistol Men's Finals featuring India's Jitu Rai and Om Mitharwal starts

07:00 IST: Table Tennis: India's Maitreyee Sarkar beats PNG's Vero Nime 11-2, 11-9, 11-2 in Women's TT6-10 Singles Group 1-Game 4

06:54 IST: TABLE TENNIS: India's Vaishnavi Sutar loses to Nigeria's Faith Obazuaye 0-11, 2-11, 2-11 in Women's TT6-10 Singles Group 2-Game 4.

06:53 IST: SHOOTING: After 2 rounds, Mohd Ashab is in top spot, Ankur Mittal is 8th in Men's Double trap Qualification.

06:30 IST: SHOOTING: Jitu Rai and Om Mitharval have qualified for men's 50m Pistol Men's finals. The final is scheduled for 7:30 AM IST.

06:15 IST: Shreyasi Singh is in third position with a score of 24, Varsha Varman is 6th in Round 1 in women's Double Trap finals.

06:05 IST: The women's Double Trap finals featuring India's Shreyasi Singh and Varsha Varman is underway.

05:55 IST: Hello and welcome to the Live updates from Day 7 of the Commonwealth Games.