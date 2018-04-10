Commonwealth Games 2018, Day 6, Live Updates: India Eye More Gold Success, Shooters Biggest Hope

India had an eventful fifth day at the Commonwealth Games winning seven medals in total including three gold medals. With more shooting events on Day 6, the Indian contingent would certainly be focussing on more golden success. India are now in third place below Australia and England in the medals tally. Jitu started the gold rush in the 10m air pistol event, shrugging off a weak qualifying round to shatter the Games record with a score of 235.1 in the final. The 17-year-old Mehuli Ghosh grabbed a silver in the 10m air rifle, finishing ahead of experienced teammate Apurvi Chandela. Mehuli also shot a Games record score (247.2) in the process but missed out on gold in a shoot-off with Singapore's Martina Lindsay Veloso. A bit of history was made in both table tennis and badminton. While the shuttlers thrashed three-time defending champions Malaysia, the paddlers first took down defending champions Singapore in the semifinals before sailing past Nigeria to claim gold medals. On the final day of weightlifting competition, Pardeep came agonisingly close to a gold but eventually settled for a silver after a close contest with Samoa's Sanele Mao. Singh, the reigning Commonwealth Championships gold-medallist, lifted a total of 352kg (152kg+200kg) to claim the second spot after an exciting showdown with Mao, which had the packed arena on its feet. The 23-year-old went for a 211kg lift, which would have been a new Commonwealth and Games record in clean and jerk, but could not pull it off in his final attempt.

Live Updates of 2018 Commonwealth Games, Day 6, straight from Gold Coast, Australia

07:25 IST: ATHLETICS: India's Ayyasamy Dharun fails to qualify for men's 400m hurdles final.

07:18 IST: SQUASH: India's Dipika Pallikal and Joshna Chinappa beat Pakistan's Zafar Faiza and Zafar Madina 2-1 in Women's doubles Pool C match.

07:16 IST: LAWN BOWLS: India beat Jersey 22-12 in Women's Pairs Section A - Round 2.

07:14 IST: LAWN BOWLS: India's Krishna Xalxo beat Fiji's Arun Kumar in Men's Singles Section A - Round 3

07:11 IST: SHOOTING: India's Heena Sidhu and Annu Singh have qualified for Women's 25m Pistol final (Precision/Rapid)

Our Favourites today...@HeenaSidhu10 and #AnnuSingh have qualified in the Women's 25m Pistol Qual. Rapid to compete in the Finals of the #GC2018Shooting #Heena scored 579 whereas #Annu totaled 584, third & the second best scoring in the Qualification Rounds. #AllTheBest pic.twitter.com/s7aNRGbkUo — IOA - Team India (@ioaindia) April 10, 2018

07:05 IST: HOCKEY: India beat Malaysia 2-1 in Men's Pool B match.

FT. The Indian Men's Hockey Team seal a spot in the Semi-Finals of the men's hockey event at the @GC2018 Commonwealth Games with a steely show against Malaysia in their third game of the competition on 10th April.#IndiaKaGame #HallaHockeyKa #GC2018 #INDvMAS pic.twitter.com/GAE3kihB75 — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) April 10, 2018

07:00 IST: SHOOTING: India's Gagan Narang and Chain Singh have qualified for 50m Rifle Prone Men's final. The final will take place at 8:30 AM (IST).

06:50 IST: Hello and welcome to the Live updates from Day 6 of the Commonwealth Games 2018 in Gold Coast, Australia.

Apart from the medals, there were several other good results worth celebrating, a prominent one being Muhammed Anas Yahiya advancing to the 400m men's final after clocking 45.44sec in the semifinals. The Indian topped the list ahead of Jamaica's Rusheen McDonald. Also entering the final of a track and field event was high jumper Tejaswin Shankar, who finished a joint fifth in group A and ninth overall. The Indian cleared 2.21m in final analysis after starting out at 2.10m. None of the competitors in fray could touch the official mark set at 2.27m with 2.21m being the best effort by the top 12, who made the cut for the finals scheduled on April 14. In the 400m women's event, Hima Das qualified for the semifinals after finishing third in her heat. In the boxing ring, Gaurav Solanki (52kg) and Manish Kaushik (60kg) advanced to the quarterfinals of their respective victories after winning their last-16 stage bouts.