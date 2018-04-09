CWG 2018 Gold Coast, Day 5, Live Updates: CWG Live: India Win Maiden Badminton Mixed Team Gold

Indian shooting ace Jitu Rai claimed the gold medal in men's 10m air pistol event by creating a new games record while compatriot Om Prakash Mitharval bagged a bronze at the Commonwealth Games. World Championship silver medallist Rai shot 235.1 to comfortably finish top of the podium. Mitharval, who had established a new qualification record with 584, eventually finished with the bronze medal after aggregating 214.3 in the eight-man finals at the Belmont Shooting Centre. Australia's Kerry Bell managed to secure the silver medal with 233.5. In the women's 10m Air Rifle event, Mehuli Ghosh and Apurvi Chandela bagged silver and bronze respectively. Ghosh lost to eventual champions Martina Lindsay of Singapore in the shoot-off after both were tied at a CWG record score of 247.2 in the final. In the shoot-off, Ghosh scored 9.9 while Martina shot 10.3. Apurvi got the bronze with 225.3. In the finals, Jitu led with 100.4 at the end of stage 1, while Mitharval was third with 98.1. In stage 2 elimination, Rai started with 10.3 and 10.3 to lead the pecking order, even as his compatriot moved up and displaced Bell at second place with two 10.1s. Championship Rai continued to surge ahead with a 10.2 but an 8.4 disturbed his momentum somewhat, as the next shot fetched him 9.2. Meanwhile, Mitharval closed the gap as Rai had just 8.8 in the 18th shot to Mitharval's 10.0. However, Mitharval slipped after that even as Rai managed another 10.0 and maintained the lead throughout to emerge triumphant. Indian weightlifter Pardeep Singh won silver in the men's 105 kilogram category at the Commonwealth Games 2018 on Monday. Pardeep lifted 152 kg in snatch and 200 kg in clean and jerk to register a total of 352 kg. Sanele Mao of Samoa won gold with a total of 360 kg. He lifted 154 kg in snatch and 206 kg in clean and jerk. England's Owen Boxall got the bronze with a total of 351 kg which included 152 kg in snatch and 199 kg in clean and jerk.

Live Updates of 2018 Commonwealth Games, straight from Gold Coast, Australia

17:34 IST: India's Krishna Xalxo loses 19-21 to England's Robert Paxton in Men's Singles Section A - Round 2 of Lawn Bowls

17:30 IST: India (Farzana Khan, Nayanmoni Saikia, Pinki) lose 15-23 to Fiji in Women's Triples Sectional Play - Section A, Round 1, Match 2 of Lawn Bowls.

17:26 IST: India (Dinesh Kumar, Alok Lakra, Chandan Kumar Singh, Sunil Bahadur) beat South Africa 19-7 in the Men's Fours Sectional Play - Section B, Round 1, Match 2 of Lawn Bowls.

17:21 IST: Tejinder Singh finishes 8th in Men's Shot-Put final.

17:17 IST: Loganathan Suriya finishes 13th in the Women's 10,000m final. She finished the race in 32:23.56.

17:06 IST: India win gold in the Badminton Mixed Team finals. Saina Nehwal beats Malaysia's Soniia Cheah 21-11, 19-21, 21-9

17:02 IST: Match point for Saina. Exceptional display. Fantastic comeback.

17:01 IST: Nehwal is coasting now. Nehwal 16-9 Cheah

17:00 IST: Brilliant stuff from Nehwal. She is making Cheah work hard now. Nehwal 13-9 Cheah

16:58 IST: Saina takes the lead now. Nehwal 11-9 Cheah at mid break after the third game.

16:56 IST: It 8-8 for both.

16:54 IST: What a rally of shots. Fantastic point won by Cheah. Nehwal fights back. Nehwal 6-7 Cheah

16:52 IST: Nothing separates these two players. Both are involved in a neck-to-neck clash. Cheah 5-5 Nehwal

16:48 IST: Third game begins.

16:45 IST: Malaysia's Soniia Cheah wins the second game 21-19 to draw level against Saina Nehwal

16:44 IST: Game point for Cheah.

16:42 IST: What a fightback by Chea. Saina looks jaded. Chea 19-18 Saina

16:41 IST: Chea has turned the game around. The scores are tied on 17-17 in the second game.

16:34 IST: Chea returns to action. Saina 13-12 Chea

16:33 IST: Soniia Chea looks in some discomfort after an injury.

16:30 IST: Nehwal leads Cheah 11-10 in mid-break after the second game.

16:28 IST: Malaysia's Soniia Cheah is giving a tough fight to Saina in the second game. Saina 10-9 Cheah

16:25 IST: Saina leads 8-5 in the second game.

16:20 IST: India is one game away from creating history and Saina can bring home the gold for India.

16:19 IST: Saina Nehwal wins first game 21-11 against Malaysia's Soniia Cheah in Match 4.

16:16 IST: WEIGHTLIFTING: India's Gurdeep Singh put of medal contention in Men's +105kg.

16:14 IST: Another point for Saina. The Indian shuttler leads 15-11 against Malaysia's Soniia Cheah.

16:12 IST: Brilliant rally. Saina wins back-to-back points and takes 13-11 lead against Malaysia's Soniia Cheah.

16:11 IST: At the mid-break of the opening game, Malaysia's Soniia Cheah lead 11-9 against Saina Nehwal.

16:04 IST: Malaysia's Soniia Cheah leading the opening game 7-6 against Saina Nehwal.

16:00 IST: Next up for India will be India's Saina Nehwal taking on Malaysia's Soniia Cheah in Match 4

15:57 IST: GOLD! Indian men's table tennis team wins gold after beating Nigeria 3-0 in final. This is India's 9th gold at the Games. India men's team have won a CWG gold after 12 years.

15:50 IST: LOSE!!! India's Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Chandrashekhar Shetty lose Match 3 15-21, 20-22 to Malaysia's V Shem Goh and Wee Kiong Tan. India still lead the gold medal tie 2-1

15:47 IST: A brilliant top shot from Malaysia. Game point for Malaysia.

15:46 IST: The Malaysians restore parity and this is surely turning out to be a nail-biter.

15:45 IST: Table Tennis: India's Harmeet Desai/Sathiyan Gnanasekaran beat Nigeria's Olajide Omotayo/Bode Abiodun 11-7 in first game of Match 3

15:43 IST: The Olympic silver medallists are making a strong comeback. The Indians still lead by 16-14

15:40 IST: India lead Malaysia 11-7 at the lemon break

15:37 IST: Plenty of support for the Indian team. They lead by 8-4 in the second game

15:36 IST: Brilliant rally in the middle and the Indians are leading by 7-2 in the second game

15:34 IST: The current scoreline is 6-2 in the second game.

15:32 IST: India's Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Chandrashekhar are off to a brilliant start. They win three back-to-back points.

15:30 IST: LOSE!!! India's Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Chandrashekhar Shetty lose first game 15-21 against Malaysia's V Shem Goh and Wee Kiong Tan in Match 3.

15:25 IST: Malaysian pair are three points away from winning the opening game.

15:22 IST: Malaysia take 13-10 lead in the opening game of Match 3 against India.

15:16 IST: The Indian pair makes a strong comeback to make it 8-11.

15:12 IST: Three-back-to-back points for Malaysia.

15:17 IST: Table Tennis Gold Medal Match: India's Sathiyan Gnanasekaran draws level by beating Nigeria's Segun Toriola 11-3 in the second game of Match 2

15:15 IST: India take 5-3 lead against Malaysia.

15:11 IST: Next up for India will be India's Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Chandrashekhar Shetty taking on Malaysia's V Shem Goh and Wee Kiong Tan in Match 3.

15:02 IST: WIN!!!!!! Kidambi Srikanth beats Malaysian veteran Lee Chong Wei 21-17, 21-14 to give India a 2-0 lead in the mixed team gold medal badminton match.

15:01 IST: Table Tennis Gold Medal Match: Sharath Kamal gives India 1-0 lead vs Nigeria by beating Bode Abiodun 4-11, 11-5, 11-4, 11-9 in the opening match.

15:00 IST: Wonderfully picked by Kidambi. The Indian shuttler takes 18-12 lead against Lee Chong Wei.

14:58 IST: Superb smash from Lee Chong Wei. Kidambi still leads 16-12.

14:55 IST: Excellent shot from Kidambi. The Indian shuttler is cruising towards victory. He leads Lee Chong Wei 15-10.

14:51 IST: At the mid-break of the second game, Kidambi Srikanth leads 11-5 against Malaysia's Lee Chong Wei.

14:51 IST: Table Tennis Gold Medal Match: India's Sharath Kamal takes 2-1 lead vs Nigeria's Bode Abiodun by winning the 3rd game of the opening match 11-4

14:50 IST: Excellent drop shot from Kidambi and he takes a 10-5 lead against Lee Chong Wei.

14:48 IST: Brilliant work from Kidambi Srikanth. Two back-to-back points for him. He leads Lee Chong Wei 9-5.

14:44 IST: Table Tennis Gold Medal Match: India's Sharath Kamal draws level vs Nigeria's Bode Abiodun by winning the 2nd game of the opening match 11-5.

14:41 IST: WIN!!! Kidambi Srikanth beats Malaysia's Lee Chong Wei 21-17 in the opening game of Match 2.

14:40 IST: Table Tennis Gold Medal Match: India's Sharath Kamal loses the 1st game of the opening match 4-11 to Nigeria's Bode Abiodun.

14:39 IST: Lee Chong Wei asks for a review. It is unsuccessful. Kidambi leads 20-16.

14:37 IST: Brilliant drop shot from Kidambi. The Indian shuttler leads 17-15 against Lee Chong Wei.

14:35 IST: TABLE TENNIS: India's Table Tennis gold medal match against Nigeria begins. In the first match Sharath Achanta takes on Bode Abiodun.

14:30 IST: Brilliant smash from Kidambi Srikanth. The Indian leads 14-9 against Lee Chong Wei.

14:28 IST: At the mid-break of the opening game, Kidambi Srikanth leads 11-8 against Malaysia's Lee Chong Wei.

14:25 IST: WEIGHTLIFTING: The men's weightlifting +105kg event featuring India's Gurdeep Singh starts.

14:20 IST: Lee Chong Wei leads the first game 3-2 against Kidambi in the opening game.

14:15 IST: Next up for India will be Kidambi Srikanth taking on Malaysian veteran Lee Chong Wei in Match 2.

14:11 IST: WIN! India's Satwik Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa beat Malaysia's Peng Soon Chan and Liu Ying Goh 21-14, 15-21, 21-15 to give India 1-0 lead in the mixed team gold medal badminton match.

14:10 IST: India take 20-15 lead now. They are one point away from winning the first match of the final.

14:07 IST: A brilliant smash from Malaysia's Peng Soon Chan.India still lead 17-14.

14:04 IST: Forced error from the Liu Ying Goh. India lead by 15-12.

14:03 IST: What a comeback! Fifth consecutive point for India and they have taken a 13-12 lead against the Malaysian pair.

14:02 IST: Four points on the trot for India.

13:59 IST: At the mid-break of the third game, Malaysia's Peng Soon Chan and Liu Ying Goh lead 11-7 against India's Satwik Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa.

13:56 IST: Superb smash by Satwik. Malaysia still lead 7-9.

13:53 IST: Superb rally and Ponnappa wins it in the end.

13:51 IST: Two consecutive points for Malaysia. They lead 5-3 now.

13:48 IST: Great start by both teams in the third game. India take 3-2 lead.

13:45 IST: LOSE! India's Satwik Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa lose second game 15-21 to Malaysia's Peng Soon Chan and Liu Ying Goh in the first match of mixed team gold medal tie.

13:44 IST: Game point for Malaysian pair.

13:43 IST: Malaysia two points away from winning the second game.

13:41 IST: Back-to-back points for India. Malaysia still lead 18-12.

13:39 IST: What a smash from Liu Ying Goh. With this point, the pair has taken 17-10 lead.

13:38 IST: Malaysian pair are dominating the second game. They lead 15-9.

13:35 IST: At the mid-break of the second game, India's Satwik Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa lead 11-7 against Malaysia's Peng Soon Chan and Liu Ying Goh.

13:32 IST: Excellent rally between the two teams. Satwik wins a point with a superb drop shot. Malaysia still lead 9-7.

13:30 IST: Brilliant comeback from the Malaysian pair of Peng Soon Chan and Liu Ying Goh. They lead 8-4 in the second game.

13:27 IST: With two back-to-back points, Malaysian pair have taken 5-3 lead.

13:23 IST: WIN! India's Satwik Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa win first game 21-14 against Malaysia's Peng Soon Chan and Liu Ying Goh in the first match of mixed team gold medal tie.

13:18 IST: Back-to-back points for India. They lead 17-11.

13:15 IST: Brilliant smash from Satwik. India lead by 15-10.

13:14 IST: At the mid-break of the opening game, India's Satwik Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa lead 11-7 against Malaysia's Peng Soon Chan and Liu Ying Goh in the first match of the mixed team gold medal tie.

13:10 IST: Three consecutive points for Malaysia. India still lead 8-6 in the opening game.

13:08 IST: India's mixed doubles pair are off to a brilliant start. They are leading 7-3 in the first game.

13:04 IST: BADMINTON: India's Satwik Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa face Malaysia's Peng Soon Chan and Liu Ying Goh in the first match of the mixed team gold medal badminton match.

13:01 IST: BADMINTON: The mixed team gold medal badminton match between India and Malaysia starts.

12:12 IST: WEIGHTLIFTING: India's Lalchhanhimi finishes 8th in women's 90kg weightlifting with a combined lift of 194kg.

12:10 IST: WEIGHTLIFTING: India's Purnima Pandey finishes sixth in women's +90kg weightlifting with a total lift of 212kg.

12:01 IST: WEIGHTLIFTING: India's Purnima Pandey out of medal contention in women's +90kg weightlifting event.

11:39 IST: SHOOTING: India's Smit Singh placed last after 20 shots, eliminated from men's skeet final.

11:26 IST: SHOOTING, men's skeet final: Smit Singh is still in 6th place but has closed the gap down to fourth and fifth place competitors.

11:23 IST: SHOOTING, men's skeet final: After 6 shots, Smith Singh is in 6th spot.

11:19 IST: SHOOTING: The men's skeet final featuring India's Smit Singh begins.

11:08 IST: WEIGHTLIFTING: India's Purnima Pandey successfully lifts 110kg in her first clean and jerk attempt in women's +90kg event.

10:15 IST: LAWN BOWLS: India beat Kenya 21-12 in Men's Singles Section A - Round 1.

10:08 IST: WEIGHTLIFTING: India's Purnima Pandey successfully lifts 94kg in her final snatch attempt in women's +90kg event.

09:59 IST: WEIGHTLIFTING: India's Lalchhanhimi fails to lift 89kg in her final snatch attempt in women's 90kg event.

09:55 IST: WEIGHTLIFTING: India's Lalchhanhimi fails to lift 89kg in her second snatch attempt in women's 90kg event.

09:50 IST: WEIGHTLIFTING: India's Lalchhanhimi successfully lifts 85kg in her first snatch attempt in women's 90kg event.

09:31 IST: SILVER! India's Mehuli Ghosh wins silver medal in women's 10m Air Rifle.

Day 5 : Congrats Mehuli Ghosh for winning silver medal #GC2018Shooting #CWG2018 debut. pic.twitter.com/Ud0nCG2lwa — India in Australia (@HCICanberra) April 9, 2018

09:30 IST: With an incredible 10.9 in her final shot, Mehuli Ghosh ties with Veloso. There will be a shoot-off for the gold medal.

09:27 IST: SHOOTING: Bronze medal for Apurvi Chandela. Mahuli Ghosh in contention for gold medal with Singapore's Lindsay Veloso.

09:23 IST: SHOOTING: India assured of two more medals with Apurvi Chandela and Mahuli Ghosh among the three shooters left in women's 10m air rifle final.

09:21 IST: SHOOTING: After 18 shots, Mehuli Ghosh in silver medal position, while Apurvi Chandela is in 3rd place.

09:16 IST: BOXING: India boxer Manish Kaushik beats Trinidad and Tobago's Michael Alexander to enter Men's 60kg quarters.

09:14 IST: SHOOTING: India's Smit Singh qualifies for Men's skeet final. Smit shot 119 in qualifications.

09:10 IST: SHOOTING: After Stage 1, Mehuli Ghosh is second, while Apurvi Chandela in 5th place.

09:06 IST: SHOOTING: After first 5 shots, Mehuli Ghosh leads with a score of 51.4. Apurvi Chandela currently in 5th place.

09:04 IST: Excellent start from Mehuli Ghosh.

08:58 IST: SHOOTING: The women's 10m air rifle final featuring India's Apurvi Chandela and Mehuli Ghosh begins.

08:56 IST: BOXING, Men's 60kg Round of 16: India's Manish Kaushik is in action against Trinidad and Tobago's Michael Alexander.

08:40 IST: ATHLETICS: Tejaswin Shankar qualifies for the High Jump final with a jump of 2.21m.

08:32 IST: Lawn Bowls: India beat Wales 20-16 in Women's Pairs Sectional Play - Section A.

08:22 IST: BOXING: India's Gaurav Solanki beats Ghana's Akimos Annang Ampiah to enter Men's 52kg quarters.

08:09 IST: BOXING, Men's 52kg Round of 16: India's Gaurav Solanki is in action against Ghana's Akimos Annang Ampiah

08:01 IST: GOLD! Jitu Rai wins 10m air pistol gold. Om Mitharwal settles for bronze medal. This is India's 8th gold medal.

With eyes on the target, our 10m air pistol shooters Jitu Rai and Om Prakash have successfully grabbed arespectively in the same match.



This definitely is a great start to day 5 for India!

Congratulations!#IndiaAtCWG #CWG2018 #GC2018 pic.twitter.com/P22xXw0Cbf — SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) April 9, 2018

07:57 IST: Shooting: Om Mitharwal secures a bronze medal for India in men's 10m air pistol event. Jitu Rai currently in gold medal contention with Australia's Kerry Bell

07:55 IST: India assured of two medals in men's 10m air pistol event. Currently, Jitu Rai and Om Mitharwal are in gold and silver positions respectively .

07:52 IST: Shooting: After 18 shots, India's Jitu Rai is on top position. Mitharwal is second

07:47 IST: After 16 shots, India's Om Mitharwal and Jitu Rai in gold and silver positions respectively

07:41 IST: With 139.6, Jitu Rai is leading the chart. Mitharwal is second with 137.8.

07:40 IST: Shooting: The men's 10m air pistol final is underway.

07:37 IST: Table Tennis: India men's Table Table team assured of at least a silver after beating Singapore to qualify for the final. India registered a 3-2 win against Singapore. Achanta Sharath Kamal won the decider against Xue Jie Pang.

07:24 IST: Shooting: India's Mehuli Ghosh and Apurvi Chandela qualify for women's 10m Air Rifle finals.

07:20 IST: Weightlifting: Pardeep lifted 152 kg in snatch and 200 kg in clean and jerk to register a total of 352 kg. Sanele Mao of Samoa won gold with a total of 360 kg. He lifted 154 kg in snatch and 206 kg in clean and jerk. England's Owen Boxall got the bronze with a total of 351 kg which included 152 kg in snatch and 199 kg in clean and jerk.

07:17 IST: SILVER! India's Pardeep Singh wins silver medal in men's 105kg event. This is India's third silver and 13th medal overall.

07:16 IST: Weightlifting: India's Pardeep Singh fails to lift 209kg in his second clean and jerk attempt. Currently sits in silver medal position

07:12 IST: SHOOTING: Om Mitharwal shot 584, while Jitu shot 570 in the qualification.

07:10 IST: SWIMMING: India's Srihari Nataraj fails to qualify for the men's 200m backstroke final. Nataraj finished seventh with a timing of 2:04.75.

07:09 IST: ATHLETICS: Women's 400 meters: Poovamma Raju finishes 5th in her first-round heat

07:08 IST: ATHLETICS: Hima Das has qualified for the women's 400 meter finals after finishing third in Heat 5.

07:07 IST: SHOOTING: India's Om Mitharwal and Jitu Rai have qualified for 10m Air Pistol Men's final.

07:00 IST: Weightlifting: Pardeep will be lifting 200kg in his first clean and jerk attempt.

06:58: IST: Weightlifting: India's Pardeep Singh lifts a total of 195 in snatch in men's 105 kg event.

06:45 IST: Hello and welcome the Live coverage from Day 5 of the Commonwealth Games 2018 action.

In the weightlifting arena of the Carrara Sports and Leisure Center, Punam Yadav (69kg) pulled off a personal best of 222kg (110kg+122kg) to improve the bronze she had won in the 2014 edition to add another gold to India's haul. The women's hockey team showed tremendous grit to stun Olympic champions England in its third pool match in what can only be described as a morale-soaring 2-1 victory, which took them closer to a semifinal berth. And in the evening, the women's table tennis team of Manika Batra, Madhurika Patkar and Mouma Das did what was not at all expected of them, beat defending champions Singapore 3-1 for a historic maiden gold. On the badminton court, Saina Nehwal remained in brutally good form and guided India to a 3-1 triumph over Singapore in the mixed team event. The top seeds will be up against Malaysia in the summit clash. Adding a dash of bronze to the weightlifting collection was Thakur (94kg), who lifted a total of 351kg (159kg+192kg) on a day when Papua New Guinea's Steven Kari broke the Commonwealth as well as the Games record in clean and jerk for a total lift of 370kg (154kg+216kg).