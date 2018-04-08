Commonwealth Games 2018, Day 4, Live Updates: Punam Yadav, Manu Bhaker Take India's Gold Tally To Six, Heena Sidhu Bags Silver In Shooting

Indian weightlifters continued the gold rush as Punam Yadav won gold in women's 69kg weightlifting event. The Indian weightlifter, a bronze-medallist from the 2014 Glasgow edition, won the event with a combined lift of 222kg (100kg+122kg). Apart from her, Manu Bhaker also struck gold and took India's gold medal tally to six after a dominating performance in women's 10m Air Pistol finals event. However, Heena Sidhu claimed silver as she bounced back in style from elimination zone early in the second round. The Indian contingent in the Games continued to display solid performances as MC Mary Kom advanced to the semi-final of the women's 45-48kg boxing event and the Indian Table Tennis blanked England in the women's team event to enter the finals event. Indian shooters Deepak Kumar and Ravi Kumar qualified for the men's 10m Air Rifle finals by securing the top two positions. Deepak created a Commonwealth Games record by shooting a total of 627.2 while Ravi secured his place in the final by with a score of 626.8. (India Day 4 Schedule | Medals Tally)

Live Updates of 2018 Commonwealth Games, straight from Gold Coast, Australia

08:50 IST: In Skeet Men's Qualification, Day 1 -- India's Sheeraz Sheikh finished seventh, while Smit Singh finished 11. The Day 2 of the qualification will be held On April 9

08:28 IST: Table Tennis women's team event -- India advance to the final after beating England 3-0.

08:15 IST: Athletics update: Men's 20 Km Race Walk

08:00 IST: Women's 10m Air Pistol Finals -- India's Manu Bhaker wins gold as she registers a Games Record and Heena Sidhu bags silver.

7:54 IST: Veteran Indian star MC Mary Kom entered the semi-finals of the women's 48 kg boxing competition. The five-time world champion dominated her 18-year-old opponent throughout the one-sided quarter-final to claim a unanimous 5-0 verdict. Her entry into the last four stage confirms a bronze medal for Mary Kom.

07:48 IST: India's Manu Bhaker leads the table in Women's 10m Air Pistol Finals after 14 shots.

07:45 IST: India's Mary Kom is in action against Megan Gordon of Scotland in women's 45-48kg quarterfinal Boxing

07:30 IST: Earlier in the day, the Indian women's hockey team defeated England 2-1.

07:29 IST: In Badminton, India are leading Singapore 1-0 in Mixed Team Semifinal, while in Table Tennis India are 1-0 up in Women's Team Semifinal against England.

07:28 IST: India's Deepak Kumar and Ravi Kumar have qualified for the 10m Air Rifle Men's finals event.

07:27 IST: India's Sheeraz Sheikh and Smit Singh are competing in the Skeet Men's Qualification -- Day 1.

07:26 IST: India's Saniya Sheikh and Maheshwari Chauhan are currently in action in Women's Skeet Qualification.

07:25 IST: India's Heena Sidhu and Manu Bhaker are currently competing in the Women's 10m Air Pistol Finals.

07:20 IST: India's Punam Yadav gives India another weightlifting gold in women's 69 kg event.

07:15 IST: India's Punam Yadav after failing to lift 122kg in her second clean and jerk attempt, successfully lifts 122 kg in her third attempt

07:00 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of Day 4 of Commonwealth Games.

The 25-year-old Sathish lifted a total of 317kg (114kg+173kg) and was so ahead of the competition that he forfeited his final clean and jerk lift. The 21-year-old Rahul, who is a Commonwealth Championships gold-medallist, lifted a total of 338kg (151kg+187kg) to finish on top. Their performances despite fitness issues once again highlighted the desperate need for a physiotherapist in the competition area. Accreditation issues have denied physio Aakrant Saxena access to the lifters in the competition area, forcing him to work with them on the sidelines. The Indians bossed the badminton court as well and remained unbeaten en route confirming a semifinal berth. The team at the receiving end of the top seeds' ferocity today was Mauritius, blanked 3-0 by Saina Nehwal and Co. in yet another clinical takedown. Up next for them is Singapore in the semifinals today. Such has been their dominance that the ruling out of top star and captain, PV Sindhu from the competition, owing to an ankle injury, has had no impact on their fortunes. Sindhu is, however, likely to return to action for her women's singles campaign which gets underway on April 11.