Commonwealth Games 2018, Day 2, Live Updates: Sanjita Chanu Gives India Second Gold In Weightlifting

India began its campaign in Commonwealth Games 2018 on a high as weightlifters Mirabai Chanu and P Gururaja won gold and silver respectively on Day 1 of the competition at Gold Coast, Australia. The Indian contingent once again started their second day with a bang as Sanjita Chanu won a gold in women's 53 kg category. Later in the day, Naman Tanwar and Amit will compete in preliminary boxing rounds. In hockey, India women, who lost to Wales on Day 1, will face Malaysia and India badminton team will lock horns with Scotland. (Medals Tally)

09:25 IST: Naman Tanwar advances to Men's 91kg quarter-finals after a routine win over Haruna Mhando of Tanzania. In the quarter-final round, Naman will face Frank Masoe of Samoa on April 10.

09:10 IST: In boxing, Naman Tanwar is up against Haruna Mhando of United Republic of Tanzania in the Men's 91kg, round of 16.

09:00 IST: Deborah Deborah, Aleena Reji advance to 1/8 finals in the Women's sprint qualifying -- Cycling, track. In qualification stage, Deborah finished in 13th position with the time of 11.484, while Aleena finished last with the time of 12.207.

08:45 IST: Swimming update: Para-swimmer Kiran Tak finishes last in the Women's S9 100m backstroke heats with the timing of 1:46.29

08:33 IST: Gymnastics score update:

08:31 IST: In Lawn bowls, India's Pinki is up against Firyana Saroji of Malaysia in the women's singles section D, round 4

08:15 IST: Trivia -- In the history of the Commonwealth Games, no athlete had ever represented Guernsey Commonwealth Games Association until Billy Le Poullain stepped into the ring on the opening Day of the 21st edition of the games.

08:02 IST: In Lawn Bowls, Pinki lost to Litia Tikoisuva of Fiji in the Women's singles section D, round 2 and the men's team bowed out after a 15-14 defeat to England.

07:30 IST: Sanjita Chanu stands tall on the podium as the national anthem plays in the background. Sanjita lifted a total of 192 kg which included a CWG record of 84 kg in the snatch and 108 kg in clean and jerk. Loa Dika Toua of Papua New Guinea was distant second with 182 kg while New Zealand's Rachel Leblanc-Bazinet took bronze with 181 kg.

Bhartiya Naari Sab par Bhaari. One more Gold. Congratulations #SanjitaChanu for winning our second gold in #GC2018Weightlifting in the women's 53kg category. #CWG2018

Her second CWG gold after the 48kg one in Glasgow. Proud of you champion. pic.twitter.com/Xnms7T6Byz — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 6, 2018

07:20 IST: And India starts off with a bang, yet again! Sanjita Chanu wins gold in Women's 53kg category weightlifting.

07:02 IST: Weightlifter Sanjita Chanu has already given a strong start to India in the women's 53 kg category as she registers a Commonwealth Games record.

07:00 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of Day 2 of the Commonwealth Games.

A record-smashing Mirabai Chanu and a perseverant P Gururaja claimed gold and silver respectively as weightlifters lived up to the pre-event hype by delivering opening-day medals for India while star badminton players added to the cheer by making a winning start in the 21st Commonwealth Games.

Chanu smashed the Games records in 48kg category snatch, clean and jerk and overall en route her gold-medal winning performance, which fetched her a thunderous applause from the Australian fans, who queued up to take her autograph after the medal ceremony. Chanu managed to lift 196kg (86kg+110kg) in a remarkable effort.

P Gururaja survived a few anxious moments after two failed attempts in clean and jerk to claim a silver medal. The 25-year-old son of a truck driver equalled his personal best of 249kg (111kg+138kg) to finish second in the event and ensure that India woke up to the news of a medal on the very first day of competitions.

Weightlifting was not the only reason why India could boast of a good opening day. The much-hyped shuttlers also made a winning start to their campaign, defeating Sri Lanka and Pakistan 5-0 respectively in the mixed team event matches.

Saina Nehwal, who was making headlines for her ferocity in getting Games Village accreditation for her father, brought quite a lot of it on court as well and dispatched her rival Madushika Beruelage in a mere 22 minutes.

She was later in action against Pakistan as well and was her usual clinical self against Mahoor Shahzad, claiming a straight-game triumph in 26 minutes to ensure that India had a winning day to celebrate.

Veteran Manoj Kumar (69kg) was the lone boxer in action today and the 2010 CWG gold-medallist hammered Nigeria's Osita Umeh to move into the pre-quarterfinals. The former Asian medallist won on a unanimous decision.

On the squash court, Dipika Pallikal and Joshna Chinnappa, who would be defending their women's doubles gold medal, made winning starts in their singles competitions.

While Pallikal got the better of Trinidad and Tobago's Charlotte Knaggs, Chinnappa sailed past Papua and New Guinea Lynette Vai.

But Saurav Ghosal's 2-3 defeat to Jamaica's Chris Binnie came as a massive shock even though Harinder Pal Sandhu and Vikram Malhotra won their respective opening matches.

The table tennis players got past their initial hurdles rather easily with the women's team defeating Sri Lanka 3-0. The men's team blanked Trinidad and Tobago 3-0 before beating Northern Ireland by a similar margin.

Apart from Ghosal, the other major disappointment was the women's hockey team's stunning 2-3 defeat against Wales in its lung-opener.

In swimming, Virdhawal Khade qualified for the semifinals of the 50m men's butterfly event but could not make the final, finishing 15th overall. Sajan Prakash failed to even make the semifinals in the same event.