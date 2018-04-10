Commonwealth Games 2018: Boxer Amit Panghal Confirms Medal After Entering 49kg Semis

Indian boxer Amit Panghal defeated Aqeel Ahmed of Scotland to enter the semi-finals of the men's light flyweight (49 kilogram) category at the 21st Commonwealth Games (CWG) on Tuesday. The Indian boxer register a 4:1 victory over Ahmed in the quarter-finals. Amit has now ensured a medal for India as those in the last fourth stage are assured of a place on the podium. Despite the final verdict, it was by no means an easy victory for Amit.