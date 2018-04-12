 
Commonwealth Games 2018: Babita Kumari Finishes With Silver, Loses In Women's 53kg Freestyle Nordic Final

Updated: 12 April 2018 13:14 IST

This is the first medal for India in wrestling at the Games.

Babita failed to break through Dianas defenses and went down 2-5 in the summit clash © PTI

India wrestler Babita Kumari settled for a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games after being beaten by Canada's Diana Weicker in the 53kg Women's freestyle Nordic final bout. This is Babita’s third CWG medal. She had won silver (51kg) in 2010 in Delhi and gold (55kg) in Glasgow 2010.

Babita failed to break through Diana’s defenses and went down 2-5 in the summit clash.

This is the first medal for India in wrestling at the Games.

