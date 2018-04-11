 
Commonwealth Games 2018: Ankur Mittal Claims Double Trap Bronze

Updated: 11 April 2018 12:39 IST

Ankur Mittal scored 53 points to finish third on the podium at Belmont Shooting Centre.

Ankur Mittal scored 53 points to finish third on the podium. © Twitter

Indian shooter Ankur Mittal won a bronze medal in the men's Double Trap event at the 21st Commonwealth Games on Wednesday. Ankur scored 53 points to finish third on the podium at Belmont Shooting Centre. Scotland's David McMath won gold, while Tim Kneale of Isle of Man claimed silver medal. Another Indian in the fray, Mohammed Ashab finished fourth with a score of 43. Ashab had won a bronze medal in Glasgow four years ago.

Mittal, the 26-year-old, who won silver medal in the World Championships in Moscow last year besides a silver and gold in the ISSF World Cups, rallied to finish fifth with 133 in the qualifying.

Mittal had finished fifth in the 2014 CWG.

