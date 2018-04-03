 
2018 Commonwealth Games: Saina Nehwal's Father Cleared To Enter Games Village

Updated: 03 April 2018 18:07 IST

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) cleared Harvir's CWG games village accommodation which means that he can watch Saina's matches.

Nehwal vented her anger after her father's name was cut from the team's officials list © Twitter

Decorated Indian badminton player Saina Nehwal can heave a sigh of relief after her father Harvir Singh's accreditation issue was finally resolved on Tuesday. The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) cleared Harvir's CWG games village accommodation which means that he can watch Saina's matches. The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Tuesday brushed off Saina Nehwal's complaint over her father Harvir's stay in the Commonwealth Games Village (CGV). The IOA informed that Saina' father's name is in the list of the accredited extra-officials but the payment for accreditation does not include a bed at the CGV. The IOA tweeted a long reply to Saina and said," "Dear @NSaina , Mr. Harvir Singh is an accredited Extra Official! As stated in the CDM Manual of Gold Coast 2018 CWG and repeatedly conveyed to BAI, the payment for accreditation of Extra Official does not include bed in the Games Village."

Saina had vented her anger in a series of tweets on Monday, claiming that her father Harvir's name was removed from the Indian team officials' list for the 2018 Commonwealth Games. The Sports Ministry had earlier cleared the names of Saina's father and PV Sindhu's mother to travel with the Indian contingent at no cost to the government. However, the Indian badminton star tweeted that after the reaching the Games village, she found out that her father's name was cut off from the list.

The Gold Coast Commonwealth Games are slated to begin from April 4, with the opening ceremony scheduled to start at 1525 hrs IST.

The 12-day event will end on April 15.

(With ANI inputs)

  • The IOA cleared Saina's father's CWG games village accommodation
  • They had earlier brushed off Saina's complaint
  • Saina had vented her anger in a series of tweets on Monday
