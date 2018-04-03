2018 Commonwealth Games: Saina Nehwal's Father Cleared To Enter Games Village

Decorated Indian badminton player Saina Nehwal can heave a sigh of relief after her father Harvir Singh's accreditation issue was finally resolved on Tuesday. The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) cleared Harvir's CWG games village accommodation which means that he can watch Saina's matches. The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Tuesday brushed off Saina Nehwal's complaint over her father Harvir's stay in the Commonwealth Games Village (CGV). The IOA informed that Saina' father's name is in the list of the accredited extra-officials but the payment for accreditation does not include a bed at the CGV. The IOA tweeted a long reply to Saina and said," "Dear @NSaina , Mr. Harvir Singh is an accredited Extra Official! As stated in the CDM Manual of Gold Coast 2018 CWG and repeatedly conveyed to BAI, the payment for accreditation of Extra Official does not include bed in the Games Village."