2018 Commonwealth Games: Saina Nehwal's Father Cleared To Enter Games Village

Decorated Indian badminton player Saina Nehwal can heave a sigh of relief after her father Harvir Singh's accreditation issue was finally resolved on Tuesday. The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) cleared Harvir's CWG games village accommodation which means that he can watch Saina's matches. The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Tuesday brushed off Saina Nehwal's complaint over her father Harvir's stay in the Commonwealth Games Village (CGV). The IOA informed that Saina' father's name is in the list of the accredited extra-officials but the payment for accreditation does not include a bed at the CGV. The IOA tweeted a long reply to Saina and said," "Dear @NSaina , Mr. Harvir Singh is an accredited Extra Official! As stated in the CDM Manual of Gold Coast 2018 CWG and repeatedly conveyed to BAI, the payment for accreditation of Extra Official does not include bed in the Games Village."
Thank u so much @ioaindia for the support and help sorting out my father's accreditation card in such short notice ..Hopefully it will b great for the matches ahead ..and I m sorry for all the trouble#CommonwealthGames2018 pic.twitter.com/fWCvrLk4YV— Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) April 3, 2018
Accreditation resolved! Saina is all cheers now...— IOA - Team India (@ioaindia) April 3, 2018
'All is #Gold ?? that ends well' #AllTheBest @NSaina for #GC2018 #CommonwealthGames Make us proud!
Dear @NSaina , Mr. Harvir Singh is an accredited Extra Official! As stated in the CDM Manual of Gold Coast 2018 CWG and repeatedly conveyed to BAI, the payment for accreditation of Extra Official does not include bed in the Games Village. pic.twitter.com/cuafVeKxwr— IOA - Team India (@ioaindia) April 3, 2018
Saina had vented her anger in a series of tweets on Monday, claiming that her father Harvir's name was removed from the Indian team officials' list for the 2018 Commonwealth Games. The Sports Ministry had earlier cleared the names of Saina's father and PV Sindhu's mother to travel with the Indian contingent at no cost to the government. However, the Indian badminton star tweeted that after the reaching the Games village, she found out that her father's name was cut off from the list.
Surprise to see that when we started from India for commonwealth games 2018 my father was confirmed as the team official and I paid the whole amount for that but when we came to the games village ... his name was cut from team official category .. and he can't even stay with me .— Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) April 2, 2018
He can't c my matches and he can't enter the village nor he can meet me in anyway .. what kind of support is this ..@thecgf— Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) April 2, 2018
I wanted his support as I regularly take him for my competitions ...but i didn't understand why nobody informed me all this earlier .. that he can't enter anywhere #CommonwealthGames2018— Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) April 2, 2018
The Gold Coast Commonwealth Games are slated to begin from April 4, with the opening ceremony scheduled to start at 1525 hrs IST.
The 12-day event will end on April 15.
