CWG 2018 04 Apr 18 to 15 Apr 18

2018 Commonwealth Games: India At Gold Coast, Day 2

Updated: 05 April 2018 18:39 IST

The Indian contingent got their first taste of success at the weightlifting arena, with Gururaja claiming the country's first medal, a silver, in the men's 56 kg category. Then it was the turn of world champion Mirabai Chanu, who broke the Commonwealth and Games records to lift India's first gold.

Sanjita Chanu Khumukcham will take part in women's 53 kg category © Twitter

Following is the Indian participation on Day 2.

Artistic Gymnastics:

India (Pranati Das, Aruna Budda Reddy, Pranati Nayak): Women's Team Final & Ind. Qualification Subdivision 1 (04.39)

Lawn Bowls:

Pinki vs Litia Tikoisuva (Fiji): Women's Singles Section D - Round 3 (04.30 IST);

India (Dinesh Kumar, Chandan Kumar Singh, Sunil Bahadur) vs England: Men's Triples Section A (04.30);

Pinki vs Emma Firyana Saroji (Malaysia): Women's Singles Section D - Round 4 (07.30);

India (Krishna Xalxo, Alok Lakra) vs Scotland: Men's Pairs Section D - Round 3 (11.30);

India (Farzana Khan, Nayanmoni Saikia, Lovely Choubey, Rupa Rani Tirkey) vs England: Women's Fours Section B - Round 3 (11.30);

India (Krishna Xalxo, Alok Lakra) vs Sanoa: Men's Pairs Section D - Round 4 (11.30)

Swimming:

Kiran Tak: (Women's S9 100 Backstroke Heat 1) (07.11)

Cycling:

Aleena Reji, Deborah Deborah: Women's Sprint Qualifying (08.32)*

*Bronze medal round at 16.18 IST

*Gold medal round at 16.22 IST;

Amritha Reghunath, Sonali Mayanglambam: Women's 3000m Individual Pursuit Qualifying (08.56)*

*Bronze medal round at 15.00 IST

*Gold medal round at 15.08 IST

Manjeet Singh: Men's 4000m Individual Pursuit Qualifying (10.47)*

*Bronze medal round at 15.54 IST

*Gold medal round at 16.01 IST

Sahil Kumar: Men's Keirin First Round - Heat 1 (14.32)*;

Ranjit Singh: Men's Keirin First Round - Heat 2 (14.37)*;

Sanuraj Sanandaraj: Men's Keirin First Round - Heat 3 (14.42)*

*Final at 16.46 IST.

Boxing:

Naman Tanwar vs Haruna Mhando (Tanzania) Men's 91kg Round of 16 (09.02)

Amit vs Tetteh Sulemanu (Ghana): Men's 46-49kg Round of 16 (14.32)

Badminton:

India vs Scotland: Mixed Team Event Group Play Stage - Group A (09.31)

Hockey:

India vs Malaysia (Women's Pool A) 10.02 IST

Squash: Women's Singles Round of 16 (08.00 onwards);

Men's Singles Round of 16 (09.30 onwards)

Weightlifting:

Sanjita Chanu Khumukcham: Women's 53 kg (Final from 05.00 IST);

Raja Muthupandi: Men's 62 kg (Final from 09.30 IST);

Saraswati Rout: Women's 58 kg (Final from 14.00 IST).

*Schedule and timings as per gc2018.co

Topics : Other Sports CWG 2018 India
Highlights
  • Sanjita Chanu Khumukcham will take part in women's 53 kg category
  • P Gururaja claimed country's first medal in 2018 CWG
  • Mirabai Chanu won gold in women's 48 kg category (weightlifting)
