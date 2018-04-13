2018 Commonwealth Games, Day 9, Live Updates: Shooters Anish Bhanwala, Tejaswini Sawant Bag Golds, Anjum Moudgil Wins Silver

Indian shooter Anish Bhanwala, aged 15, created history by becoming the country's youngest ever gold medal winner in the Commonwealth Games. Anish achieved the feat when he stormed his way into the gold medal with a Games record in the men's 25m rapid fire pistol event at the Belmont Shooting Centre. The Haryana boy shot down the CWG record in the final with a score of 30 including four series of 5 each. The youngest in the field, he showed nerves of steel and led the more experienced shooters through the event to emerge deserving champion. Australia's Sergei Evglevski claimed the silver with 28, while the bronze medal went to Sam Gowin (17) of England. India's other entrant in the event, Neeraj Kumar (13) was the second shooter to be eliminated in the finals after a shoot-off. By winning the gold, Anish bettered team-mate Manu Bhaker, who had become the youngest Indian Commonwealth Games gold medallist earlier this week when she emerged champion in the 10m air rifle finals. In the Qualifications, Anish scored 580 to finish top of the tally while Neeraj was second best with 579. Anish scored 286 in stage 1 and 294 in stage 2 qualifying, while Neeraj had 291 in stage 1 and 288 in stage 2.

Shooters Tejaswini Sawant and Anjum Moudgil won gold and silver respectively in the Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions at the 21st Commonwealth Games. Tejaswini registered a new Games record 457.9 points to take the title. Anjum scored 455.7. Seonaid McIntosh of Scotland took bronze with 444.6. Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia entered the final of the men's 65 kilogram category at the 21st Commonwealth Games. The Indian came up with an awe inspiring performance to win all his bouts by technical superiority. Bouts are awarded on the basis of technical superiority when a wrestler takes a lead of 10 or more points. Bajrang overpowered Vincent De Marinis of Canada in the semi-finals. Bajrang started his campaign with a power-packed display against Brahm Richards of New Zealand. The Indian needed only a couple of minutes to beat Richands by technical superiority. Bajrang executed a couple of two-point moves to go 4-0 up within the first 30 seconds. He then pulled off a gut wrench to flip his opponent over which earned him another four points. Bajrang almost pulled off a pin but the Kiwi survived somehow with some desperate defending. But another tw-point move by the Indian finished off the contest. In the quarter-finals, Bajrang outclassed Amas Daniel of Nigeria, building up a 10-0 lead early in the second round. The domination contiuned in the semi-finals Bajrang pulled off a series of two-point moves to take an 8-0 lead in the first round. Another takedown just after the break earned him the win and a place in the final.

The shuttlers play nine matches, including PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth in the singles. Paddler Sharath Kamal will play both the men's singles and mixed doubles quarter-finals, as he aims to make it a memorable Gold Coast campaign, after winning men's team gold.

Indian men's hockey team will play their semifinal match against New Zealand and a win here will assure them a silver medal. (Medals Tally)

Live Updates of 2018 Commonwealth Games, Day 9, straight from Gold Coast, Australia

11:43 IST: SHOOTING: After 20 shots, India's Shreyasi Singh currently in 5th place among 6 shooters in the women's trap finals

11:05 IST: BOXING: India's Naman Tanwar takes home bronze medal after losing to Australia's Jason Whateley in men's 91kg semis

10:02 IST: BOXING: India's Manish Kaushik beats Northern Ireland's James McGivern to qualify for men's 60kg final

09:59 IST: BADMINTON: Saina Nehwal stroms into Semis with 21-8, 21-13 win over Rachel Honderich. To take on Kirsty Gilmour in Semis tomorrow

09:55 IST: SHOOTING: India's Shreyasi Singh qualifies for Women's Trap Finals

09:45 IST: TABLE TENNIS: Achanta Sharath Kamal storms into Men's Singles Semis with 4-2 win over Liam Pitchford in QF. Semi-final is scheduled for tomorrow

09:40 IST: SHOOTING: 15-year-old Anish Bhanwala wins gold in men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol. This is India's 16th gold at the Games

15 years of age and already shooting for the stars! Congratulations Anish Bhanwala for bagging India another gold medal! #GC2018 #CommonwealthGames2018 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 13, 2018

Unbelievable- #AnishBhanwala at just 15 years of age wins a Gold in 25 m rapid pistol. Congratulations Anish.

Also many congratulations to#TejaswiniSawant for the GOLD & #AnjumMoudgil for the SILVERin Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions event. #GC2018 pic.twitter.com/VcvTpOKjkD — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 13, 2018

09:30 IST: BOXING: India's Gautav Solanki beats M Vidanalange Ishan Bandara of Sri Lanka in to reach Men's 52kg Final

09:24 IST: SHOOTING: India's Neeraj Kumar finishes at 5th spot (eliminated in shoot-off) in Final of Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol

09:19 IST: BADMINTON: India's Kidambi Srikanth through to semi-finals with a 21-15, 21-12 win over Singapore's Ryan Ng Zin in the men's singles quarterfinal match

09:14 IST: SHOOTING: India's Anish is leading in 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men's Finals, while Neeraj Kumar is in 5th place.

09:10 IST: BOXING: India's Amit Panghal storms into Final of Men's (46-49 kg) with win over Uganda Boxer. Final is scheduled for tomorrow

08:58 IST: BADMINTON: India's Kidambi Srikanth wins the first game 21-15 against Singapore's Ryan Ng Zin Rei to take a 1-0 lead in the men's singles quarterfinal match

08:34 IST: BADMINTON: India's Satwik Rankireddy/Chirag Chandrashekhar Shetty beat Malaysia's Peng Soon Chan/Soon Huat Goh 21-14, 15-21, 21-9 to reach badminton men's doubles semi-finals

08:23 IST: TABLE TENNIS: India's Pooja Sahasrabudhe and Sutirtha Mukherjee lose 0-3 against Tianwei Feng and Mengyu Yu of Singapore in Women's Doubles Semifinal 1

08:20 IST: WRESTLING: India's Divya Kakran is through to Semis of Women's Freestyle 68 kg after winning one bout and losing another. Semis are scheduled for later today.

08:15 IST: ATHLETICS: India qualify for Final of Men's 4 x 400m clocking 3:04.05 in their Heat. Final are scheduled for tomorrow

08:10 IST: TABLE TENNIS: Paddlers Mouma Das and Manika Batra reach the finals of the Women's Doubles event, assure another medal for India.

07:57 IST: SHOOTING: India's Tejaswini Sawant wins gold, Anjum Moudgil bags silver in women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Finals

Tejaswini Sawant breaks CWG record with a total score of 457.9.

07:40 IST: SHOOTING: India's Tejaswini Sawant and Anjum Moudgil currently rank 1 and 2 in Women's 50m Rifle 3 Finals

07:35 IST: ATHLETICS: India's Jinson Johnson qualifies for the 1500m final with time of 3:47.04 in his Heat

07:30 IST: WRESTLING: India's Mausam Khatri through to men's freestyle 97kg final

07:01 IST: WRESTLING: Bajrang Punia through to men's freestyle 65 kg semi-finals with an emphatic win over Nigeria's Amas Daniel

07:00 IST: SQUASH: India's Joshna Chinappa and Dipika Pallikal defeat Samantha Cornett and Nikki Todd of Canada to advance to Women's Doubles semifinals

Earlier on Thursday, Day 8 started with a silver at the Belmont Shooting Centre in Brisbane where Sawant added a second silver to her CWG collection of medals in the women's 50m rifle prone event.

And then began the medal rush at the Carrara Sports and Leisure centre where the wrestlers snared two golds, a silver and a bronze.

Defending champion Sushil (74kg) barely spent any time on the mat, his final against South African Johannes Botha lasted just a minute and 20 seconds as he picked up easy victories to claim his third successive gold at the Games, a love affair that began in 2010 Delhi edition.

Joining him in the gold-grabbers list was Rahul Aware (57klg), the man who finally found his moment of glory after 10 years of struggle.

Ignored for big events, sometimes without a trial, Aware fought through a groin niggle in a pulsating final against Canada's Steven Takahashi.

However, another defending champion Babita phogat (53kg) settled for a silver, while debutant Kiran happily flaunted a hard-earned bronze. Kiran defeated Mauritian Katouskia Pariadhaven by fall in the repechage of the 76kg category for her first major medal at the international level.

In the evening, Seema Punia and Navjeet Kaur Dhillon notched up silver and bronze medals respectively in the women's discus throw event to end the day on a high for India.

There were good results coming through on the badminton court as well with stars such as Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu and K Srikanth remained on course for medals in the individual events after advancing to the quarterfinals with another set of comprehensive victories.

The paddlers and squash players too continued to move ahead without any major hiccups and the weekend should add considerably to India's medal kitty.

However, the day was not completely free of disappointment as the women's hockey team bowed out of final contention after losing 0-1 to hosts Australia in the semifinal. They will now be competing for the bronze medal against Olympic champions England.