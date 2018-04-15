2018 Commonwealth Games, Day 11, Live Updates: Saina Nehwal Pips PV Sindhu To Gold, Kidambi Srikanth Takes Home Silver

Indian star Saina Nehwal defeated compatriot PV Sindhu in straight games to win the women's singles title in the badminton competition at the 21st Commonwealth Games. Saina displayed some superb form to clinch a 21-18, 23-21 victory in the final. Saina was fired up and played with power and aggression to put Sindhu under pressure right from the start. Sindhu on the other hand, struggled to match her compatriot although she gave a stiff fight in the second game. Sindhu struggled with her placements during the opening game, her best shot being a well-placed one into the left corner of Saina's side of the court at 9-12. Saina had forced the lead right at the start of the first game and continued to increase the advantage at a steady pace. A superb drop shot gave Saina a 19-15 lead before Sindhu fought back to reduce the gap. But Sindhu's poor accuracy let her down once again as she fired an attempted return into the net to give Saina the first game. The second game was a totally different story as Sindhu picked up the tempo. Saina had taken the early lead in the second game as well before she fired one wide to allow Sindhu to draw level at 4-4. Sindhu took two back to back points take a 6-4 lead before Saina reduced the gap with a deceptive smash that totally outfoxed her rival. Sindhu however, and continued to pick up the points bolster her advantage despite excellent play by Saina. Saina continued to fight hard, attempting to chip away at the deficit. Sindhu managed to hold on to the lead for a long time. But the constant pressure by Saina finally paid off when she drew level at 19-19. A long rally saw Sindhu retake the lead at 20-19 before she hit one long as Saina drew level once again. Another long rally followed by yet another long hit by Sindhu saw Saina reach game and match point at 21-20. But Sindhu was not to be so easily defeated. She drew level once again with some excellent net play before Saina toook the lead once again with a well placed smash. Saina's patience and fighting spirit finally paid off as an under pressure Sindhu faltered at the net to hit one wide to hand her opponent the gold. (MEDALS TALLY)

Live Updates of 2018 Commonwealth Games, straight from Gold Coast, Australia

08:20 IST: Lee Chong Wei beats World No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth 19-21, 21-14, 21-14 to win gold in men's singles.

08:19 IST: Gold medal point for Lee Chong Wei.

08:18 IST: Lee Chong Wei two points away from winning the gold medal.

08:17 IST: It's Out. Point for Kidambi. Lee Chong Wei still leads 18-12.

08:14 IST: SILVER!!!! India's Dipika Pallikal/Joshna Chinappa take home the silver after losing the women's doubles squash final.

08:14 IST: Another superb rally. Lee Chong Wei wins it in the end. The Malaysian leading 16-9.

08:11 IST: Brilliant drop shot from Kidambi. He trails Lee Chong Wei 8-14.

08:10 IST: Superb smash by Lee Chong Wei. Kidambi fails to collect it. The Malaysian leads 13-7.

08:09 IST: Point for Kidambi. He makes it 7-12 in the deciding game.

08:08 IST: At mid-break of deciding game, Lee Chong Wei leads 11-5 against Kidambi Srikanth in men's singles gold medal match.

08:06 IST: Unforced error from Lee Chong Wei. Kidambi makes it 5-9.

08:04 IST: Two consecutive points for Kidambi. He still trails the Malaysian 4-8.

08:03 IST: What a domination from the Malaysian shuttler. He takes 7-1 lead in the gold medal decider.

08:02 IST: Lee Chong Wei off to brilliant start. He takes 5-1 lead in the third game.

08:01 IST: The third and final game gets underway.

07:58 IST: Lee Chong Wei wins second game 21-14. Third and final game to decide the champion.

07:57 IST: Game point for Lee Chong Wei.

07:56 IST: Wonderful smash by Kidambi. He makes it 14-17.

07:54 IST: Lee Chong Wei leads 17-13.

07:53 IST: Lee Chong Wei is on fire. He takes three consecutive points to take 15-12 lead.

07:52 IST: It's out. Kidambi collects a point.

07:50 IST: Kidambi makes it 10-11 with a brilliant smash.

07:49 IST: At mid-break of second game, Lee Chong Wei leads 11-9 against Kidambi Srikanth in men's singles gold medal match.

07:47 IST: Superb smash from Kidambi. He takes 9-8 lead against Lee Chong Wei.

07:42 IST: What a comeback from Kidambi Srikanth. He wins three back-to-back points to take 7-5 lead.

07:38 IST: Lee Chong Wei leads 4-2 in the second game.

07:36 IST: Kidambi Srikanth wins first game 21-19 against Lee Chong Wei in men's singles gold medal match.

07:35 IST: Match point for Kidambi.

07:33 IST: Kidambi takes 19-17 lead in the opening game.

07:30 IST: Kidambi Srikanth takes 16-15 lead against Lee Chong Wei.

07:28 IST: Lee Chong Wei takes 15-14 lead in the first game against Kidambi Srikanth in men's singles gold medal match.

07:27 IST: Lee Chong Wei is looking completely different in today's game. He lost to Kidambi in singles tie of India vs Malaysia team match.

07:24 IST: Brilliant smash from Kidambi. Lee Chong Wei fails to collect it. Kidambi leads 13-10.

07:22 IST: At mid-break of opening game, Kidambi Srikanth leads 11-9 against Lee Chong Wei in men's singles gold medal match.

07:21 IST: Three back-to-back points for Kidambi. He takes 9-7 lead against Lee Chong Wei in the opening game.

07:20 IST: Kidambi Srikanth fights back to make it 7-7 in the opening game in men's singles gold medal match.

07:18 IST: It's OUT. Kidambi still trails 6-7 in the opening game.

07:17 IST: Fourth consecutive point for Kidambi. He trails 5-4 in the opening game.

07:15 IST: Brilliant comeback by Kidambi. He makes it 2-5 in the opening game.

07:14 IST: Dominating start by Lee Chong Wei. Three back-to-back points for him. He leads 3-0 in the opening game.

07:13 IST: World No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth faces Malayasia's Lee Chong Wei in men's singles gold medal match.

06:54 IST: After an epic clash between Saina and Sindhu, it's time for another high-octane battle - Kidambi Srikanth vs Lee Chong Wei.

06:48 IST: GOLD!!! SAINA NEHWAL BEATS PV SINDHU 21-18, 23-21 to win women's singles title.

56 Minutes, 2 Matches, some jaw dropping rallies and the Gold Medal to #SainaNehwal!



Great game @NSaina ! A well deserved Gold for you #Champion! Skills, Will power and execution of the highest order. Thank you for the entertainment. Well deserved. pic.twitter.com/FrSu6rlaoB — IOA - Team India (@ioaindia) April 15, 2018

06:47 IST: Brilliant smash from Saina. Gold medal point for Saina.

06:46 IST: Sindhu makes it 21-all. She exults after winning this point.

06:45 IST: Match point for Saina Nehwal.

06:44 IST: It's OUT. Sindhu isn't happy. It's 20-all now.

06:43 IST: Superb drop shot from Sindhu. Game point for her.

06:42 IST: Another point for Saina. It's 19-all now.

06:41 IST: Brilliant rally between the two. Saina wins it in the end to make it 18-19.

06:38 IST: Unforced error from Saina. Sindhu leads 19-16.

06:35 IST: It's OUT of play. Sindhu takes 17-14 lead against Saina.

06:34 IST: Third consecutive point for Saina. She makes it 14-15 now. What a comeback from her.

06:33 IST: Another brilliant shot from Saina. She makes it 13-15 in the second game.

06:32 IST: It's OUT. Sindhu isn't happy. She still leads 15-12.

06:30 IST: Sindhu wins a point and takes a 15-11 lead against Saina.

06:29 IST: Fans cheering after every point the two shuttlers scoring.

06:27 IST: Saina comes forward and plays a brilliant smash. Sindhu still leads 13-10.

06:25 IST: At mid-break of second game, Sindhu leads Saina 11-8.

06:23 IST: Unforced error by Saina. Sindhu leads 10-7.

06:22 IST: BIG RALLY between the two. Sindhu takes away the point in the end. She leads 9-7.

06:20 IST: Unforced error by Saina. Sindhu takes 7-5 lead in the second game.

06:19 IST: Great work from Saina. She still trails 5-6 against Sindhu.

06:17 IST: It's OUT. Saina 4-4 Sindhu in the second game.

06:16 IST: Excellent smash from Saina. She makes it 3-3 against Sindhu.

06:14 IST: The second game between Saina and Sindhu is underway.

06:14 IST: Meanwhile,

Gold for Namibia! Congrats to Helalia Johannes for claiming Gold in the women's marathon! #GC2018 #SHARETHEDREAM pic.twitter.com/OTAVzcInEX — Gold Coast 2018 (@GC2018) April 15, 2018

06:12 IST: SAINA NEHWAL wins first game 21-18.

06:11 IST: Three back-to-back points for Sindhu. The Rio Olympics medallist makes it 18-20 in the opening game.

06:10 IST: Game point for Saina.

06:09 IST: Brilliant smash by Sindhu. Saina leads 18-14.

06:07 IST: Unforced error from Sindhu. Saina takes 17-11 lead.

06:05 IST: Point for Sindhu but Saina still leads 16-11.

06:03 IST: Excellent drop shot from Saina. Sindhu fails to give a reply. Saina leads 14-9.

06:01 IST: Another forced error from Sindhu. Saina leads 13-9 in the opening game.

05:59 IST: At the mid-break of the first game, Saina leads 11-6 against Sindhu.

05:56 IST: Brilliant drop shot from Saina. Sindhu fails to judge. Dominant Saina leads the opening game 9-4.

05:55 IST: Back-to-back points for Saina. The London Olympics bronze medallist takes 6-4 lead.

05:52 IST: Forced error from Sindhu. Saina takes 3-2 lead in the first game.

05:50 IST: It's time for the mouth-watering women's singles gold medal clash between Saina and Sindhu.

05:43 IST: Fans have lined up at Carrara stadium to cheer Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu.

05:39 IST: Mary Kom will be the Flag bearer of India at the Closing Ceremony.

05:28 IST: BRONZE!!! India's Manika Batra/Sathiyan Gnanasekaran beat Achanta Sharath Kamal/Mouma Das to win bronze in mixed doubles table tennis

05:10 IST: Following is the Indian participation on Day 11.

Badminton:

Saina Nehwal vs PV Sindhu: Women's Singles GOLD MEDAL MATCH (TBD);

Srikanth Kidambi vs Lee Chong Wei (Malaysia): Men's Singles GOLD METAL MATCH (TBD);

India (Satwik Rankireddy, Chirag Chandrashekhar Reddy) vs England (Marcus Ellis, Chris Langridge): Men's Doubles GOLD MEDAL MATCH

Squash:

India (Joshna Chinappa, Dipika Pallikal) vs New Zealand (Joelle Kings, Amanda Landers-Murphy): Women's Doubles GOLD MEDAL MATCH (07.30 IST)

Table Tennis:

India (Mouma Das, Achanta Sharath Kamal) vs India (Manika Batra, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran): Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal match (05.00 IST);

Achanta Sharath Kamal vs Samuel Walker (England): Men's Singles Bronze Medal Match (07.00 IST)

04:55 IST: Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of the Commonwealth Games 2018 in Gold Coast.

From the boxing ring to the shooting range to the athletics arena, it was India shining on the penultimate day of the 21st Commonwealth Games where the country claimed its biggest single-day haul of the ongoing edition, ensnaring eight gold medals across five disciplines. The boxers picked up three, the shooters added one, the wrestlers claimed a couple, while the paddlers and the track-and-field contingent picked up one each on a truly golden day for the country, which also yielded five silver and one bronze medal. The country held on to the third position in the overall medal tally with 59 medals -- 25 gold, 16 silver and 18 bronze medals. It all started at the shooting ranges in Brisbane, where Sanjeev Rajput shattered the Games' qualifying record before finishing on top in the 50m rifle 3 position final. He had won a bronze (2006) and a silver (2014) in the earlier editions. The wrestlers were at it at the Carrara Sports and Leisure Center. Sumit (125kg) and Vinesh Phogat (50kg) picked up the top honours in their respective categories even as Olympic bronze-medallist Sakshi Malik (62kg) settled for a third-place finish, along with Somveer (86kg). At the boxing arena of the Oxenford Studios, MC Mary Kom (48kg) was joined by Vikas Krishan (75kg) and Gaurav Solanki (52kg) in scripting history. The boxers, led by three, finished with nine medals in all, their best ever performance, two better than the previous best attained at 2010 Delhi Games. While Mary Kom became the first Indian woman boxer to claim a CWG gold, Vikas became the first to have gold in both the Asian and Commonwealth Games.

Neeraj Chopra wrote his own little piece of history at the Carrara stadium when he became the first Indian javelin thrower to claim a gold medal. His gold was only the fifth for India in track and field. The 20-year-old destroyed competition with his very first throw of 85.50m before taking it a notch higher with a season's best effort of 86.47m. None in the field came close to his performance even though he himself seemed a shade disappointed on missing a personal best by "just one centimetre". Good news poured in from the TT venue of the Oxenford Studios where Manika Batra, in perhaps the form of her life, became the first woman paddler to claim a gold medal. Not to forget the silver-medallists, three of them coming from boxing in Manish Kaushik (60kg), Amit Panghal (49kg) and Satish Kumar.