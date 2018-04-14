2018 Commonwealth Games, Day 10, Live Updates: Sanjeev Rajput, Mary Kom Win Golds; Neeraj Chopra Clinches Gold In Javelin Throw

India's Neeraj Chopra won the men's Javelin title at the 21st Commonwealth Games. Neeraj registered his season's best performance of 86.47 metres in the final. Hamish Peacock took the silver medal for Australia with 82.59m while Grenada's Anderson Peters hurled the javelin a distance of 82.20m for the bronze. Sanjeev Rajput clinched the gold medal in men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions. Sanjeev shot a total of 454.5 to create a Commonwealth Games record. Grzegorz Sych of Canada finished second with 448.4 and Dean Bale of England bagged the bronze medal with 441.2 points. Chain Singh, the other Indian in the fray, finished fifth in the standings with 419.1. Star Indian boxer MC Mary Kom won gold in the women's 48 kilogram category. Mary defeated Kristina O'Hara of Northern Ireland by a unanimous 5:0 verdict to take the title. Indian boxer Gaurav Solanki won the gold medal in the men's flyweight (52 kilogram) category. Solanki won a tough, fast paced, tactical battle by a split 4:1 verdict against the impressive Brendan Irvine of Northern Ireland in the final. Meanwhile, India's Manish Kaushik had to be content with silver in the men's lightweight (60kg) division. Kaushik lost 2:3 to Harry Garside of Australia in a hard-fought final. World No.3 PV Sindhu set up an all-Indian women's singles final with World No.12 Saina Nehwal in women's badminton competition. While Sindhu thrashed Canada's Michelle Li in straight games 21-18, 21-8 in the semi-final, Saina overcame a stiff contest from Scotland's Kirsty Gilmour winning by 21-14, 18-21, 21-17, and set her date with her compartriot in the summit clash on Sunday. Both Sindhu and Saina kept their unbeaten run alive and their victories over lower-ranked opponents went on expected lines. India's Manika Batra came through in a tight encounter to make her way through to the final of women's singles table tennis competition. Manika defeated Tianwei Feng of Singapore 4-3 (12-10, 5-11, 11-8, 5-11, 5-11, 11-9, 13-11) in a topsy turvy encounter. (MEDALS TALLY)

12:20 IST: India women's 4x400m relay team finishes 7th in final.

12:17 IST: Great effort from Arpinder Singh. The Indian athlete narrowly misses out on a bronze, finishing fourth in men's triple jump final

12:05 IST: TABLE TENNIS: India's Achanta Sharath Kamal is in action against Nigeria's Quadri Aruna in men's singles semifinal match.

11:51 IST: ATHLETICS: India's Jinson Johnson finishes 5th with a national record of 3:37.86 in men's 1500m final.

11:38 IST: India's Ashwini Ponappa and Satwik Rankireddy lose 22-20, 18-21, 16-21 to England's Ellis Marcus and Smith Lauren in mixed doubles semifinal. The Indian duo will now play for bronze medal.

11:20 IST: India's Ashwini Ponappa and Satwik Rankireddy lose second game 18-21 against England's Ellis Marcus and Smith Lauren in mixed doubles semifinal.

11:12 IST: GOLD!!!!!! Neeraj Chopra wins gold in men's Javelin Throw. This is India's 21st gold medal at the Games.

10:40 IST: ATHLETICS: With a throw of 85.50 in his first attempt, Neeraj Chopra moves into gold medal position in Men's Javelin Throw Final

10:29 IST: It's SAINA vs SINDHU in FINAL

PV Sindhu beats Canada's Michelle Li 21-18, 21-8 to enter women's singles gold match where she will face compatriot Saina Nehwal

10:28 IST: BADMINTON: HS Prannoy loses 16-21, 21-9, 14-21 to Malaysia's Lee Chong Wei in men's singles semifinal. The Indian shuttler will now play for bronze medal vs England's Rajiv Ouseph

10:12 IST: After losing first game 16-21, HS Prannoy makes a stunning comeback to win second game 21-9 against Malaysia's Lee Chong Wei in men's singles semifinal

10:10 IST: PV Sindhu wins first game 21-18 against Canada's Michelle Li in women's singles semifinal.

09:47 IST: SILVER for Kaushik: India boxer Manish Kaushik takes home silver medal after losing to Australia's Harry Garside in men's 60kg final.

09:41 IST: SAINA IN FINAL! Saina Nehwal beats Scotland's Kirsty Gilmour 21-14, 18-21, 21-17 to enter women's singles final.

09:31 IST: SHOOTING: Indian shooters Kynan Chenai and Manavjit Sandhu fail to qualify for men's trap finals, finish seventh and eighth respectively in Qualification - Day 2.

09:22 IST: GOLD!!! India boxer Gaurav Solanki wins gold in men's 52kg category. This is India's 20th gold medal at the Games.

09:19 IST: BADMINTON: World No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth beats England's Rajiv Ouseph 21-10, 21-17 to enter Men's singles final

09:16 IST: BADMINTON: Saina Nehwal loses second game 18-21 to Scotland's Kirsty Gilmour in women's singles semifinal.

09:13 IST: GOLD!! Sanjeev Rajput wins gold in men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions. This is India's 19th gold medal at the Games

08:59 IST: BOXING: Amit Panghal takes home silver medal after losing to England's Galal Yafai in men's 46-49kg final.

08:57 IST: India's Joshna Chinappa and Dipika Pallikal beat England's Laura Massaro and Sarah-Jane Perry 11-10, 11-5 to enter women's doubles squash final.

08:50 IST: Saina Nehwal wins first game 21-14 against Scotland's Kirsty Gilmour in women's singles semifinal.

08:40 IST: SHOOTING: After the Prone round, Sanjeev Rajput is in 2nd position, while Chain Singh is 3rd in 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men's Finals.

08:30 IST: Saina Nehwal is in action against Scotland's Kirsty Gilmour in women's singles semifinal.

08:28 IST: After the kneeling round, Sanjeev Rajput is in 3rd position, while Chain Singh is 4th in 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men's Finals.

08:25 IST: SHOOTING: The 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men's Finals featuring India's Sanjeev Rajput and Chain Singh starts

08:22 IST: BADMINTON: India's Sikki Reddy and Ashwini Ponnappa lose 21-17, 15-21, 4-21 to Malaysia's Mei Kuan Chow and Vivian Hoo in women's doubles semifinal.

08:03 IST: WRESTLING: India's Sumit beats Pakistan's Tayab Raza in Men's Freestyle 125 kg Nordic System Match 8.

07:53 IST: TABLE TENNIS: Manika Batra beats Tianwei Feng of Singapore 4-3 to reach to women's singles table tennis gold medal match.

07:51 IST: GOLD!!!!! MARY KOM wins gold in women's 45-48kg boxing event. This is India's 18th gold medal at the Games

07:43 IST: WRESTLING: India's Somveer beats Australia's Jayden Lawrence in Men's Freestyle 86 kg Repechage Round 2.

07:41 IST: HOCKEY: Indian women's hockey team finishes 4th after losing bronze medal match 0-6 to England.

07:38 IST: BADMINTON: India's Sikki Reddy and Ashwini Ponnappa win first game 21-17 against Malaysia's Mei Kuan Chow and Vivian Hoo in women's doubles semifinal.

07:34 IST: WRESTLING: India's Sumit beats Canada's Korey Jarvis in Men's Freestyle 125 kg Nordic System Match 6.

07:25 IST: TABLE TENNIS: India's Manika Batra loses 5-11 to Tianwei Feng of Singapore in the 4th game. The women's singles table tennis semi-final is now tied at 2-2.

07:23 IST: BOXING: India's Mary Kom is in action against Morthern Ireland's Kristina O'Hara in Women's 45-48kg Final Bout.

07:21 IST: WRESTLING: India's Sumit beats Cameron's Claude Kouamen Mbianga in men's Freestyle 125kg Nordic System Match 3.

07:19 IST: WRESTLING: India's Sakshi Malik loses to Nigeria's Aminat Adeniyi in Women's Freestyle 62 kg Nordic System Match 6, out of gold medal contention

07:15 IST: SHOOTING: India's Sanjeev Rajput and Chain Singh qualify for the Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Final

07:13 IST: WRESTLING: India's Somveer loses to Pakistan's Muhammad Inam in Men's Freestyle 86 kg 1/4 Final

07:09 IST: WRESTLING: India's Sakshi Malik is in action against Nigeria's Aminat Adeniyi in Women's Freestyle 62 kg Nordic System Match 6

07:00 IST: TABLE TENNIS: India'Achanta Sharath Kamal and Mouma Das lose their mixed double semi-final match 2-3 to Singapore's Gao Ning and Yu Mengyu.

06:50 IST: Hello and welcome to the Live updates of the Commonwealth Games 2018 in Gold Coast in Australia.

On day 9, world no.1 Kidambi Srikanth stormed into the badminton men's singles semi-finals thrashing Singapore's Zin Rei Ryan in straight games. Srikanth, who rose to the No.1 spot in the Badminton World Federation (BWF) rankings on Thursday, hardly lost any sweat in thrashing the Singaporean 21-15, 21-12 at the Carrara Sports Arena.

Indian shooter Bhanwala became the country's youngest ever gold medal winner in the Commonwealth Games. Anish achieved the feat when he stormed his way into the gold medal with a Games record in the men's 25m rapid fire pistol event at the Belmont Shooting Centre. The Haryana boy shot down the CWG record in the final with a score of 30 including four series of 5 each. The youngest in the field, he showed nerves of steel and led the more experienced shooters through the event to emerge deserving champion. Australia's Sergei Evglevski claimed the silver with 28, while the bronze medal went to Sam Gowin (17) of England.