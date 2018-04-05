CWG 2018, Day 1, Live Updates: Mirabai Chanu Wins Gold In Women's Weightlifting, Sets Commonwealth Record

India got its first gold medal in the 21st edition of the Commonwealth Games on Thursday as Mirabai Chanu, Competing in the 48kg category, set a Commonwealth record and Commonwealth games record. She lifted a total of 196 kgs in snatch and clean and jerk combined. With this, India now have two medals. Marie Hanitra of Mauritius finished a distant second with a total of 170 kg while Dinusha Gomes of Sri Lanka took bronze with 155 kg. Chanu started off on a rousing note by breaking the existing Games record with a lift of 80 kg. She went on to break the record another two times with successful attempts of 84 kg and 86 kg, the latter being her new personal best. The Indian star started the clean and jerk session in similar fashion, lifting 103 kg in her first attempt to take the lead straightaway. Earlier, Gururaja Poojary won silver in the 56 kg category weightlifting. Apart from this, India not only blanked Sri Lanka 5-0 in the mixed team event in badminton but also beat the Sri Lankan team 3-0 in Table Tennis women's event. However, the India hockey women's team lost their opening match to Wales. (Medals tally)

11:45 IST: In snatch, Mirabai lifted 80, 84, 86 kgs in her three attempts respectively, while in Clean and Jerk she lifted 103, 107 and 110 kgs in her three lifts respectively. With a total of 196 kgs, Mirababi Chanu also set a Commonwealth Record and a Commonwealth Games Record.

11:34 IST: And India win its first GOLD! Mirabai Chanu, who wins a gold, sets Commonwealth Record and Commonwealth Games Record with a total lift of 196 kgs.

11:20 IST: Mirabai Chanu in action. The only thing that stands between her and the gold medal is Mauritius' Marie Hanitra Roilya, who lifted a total of 170 kgs.

11:00 IST: In the women's 48 kg category, with a total lift of 150 kg and one lift remaining, Papua New Guinea's Thelma Toua is currently topping the contest.

10:45 IST: After conquering Sri Lanka in round one, India is ready for round 2.

10:30 IST: TERRIFIC, TERRIFIC start from Mirabai Chanu. She sets a new Commonwealth record and a commonwealth games record with an 86 kg lift in snatch in the 48kg women's category. India inch closer to its first gold.

10:10 IST: Sandhu beat Stafford in the round of 64, advances to the next round. Great start for India in squash.

09:50 IST: Sandhu leads Stafford 2-1 in the men;s singles round of 64. The fourth game is under way, can he win and advance to the next round.

09:40 IST: Women's 48 kg weightlifting starts. Can Mirabai Chanu give India its first gold medal in CWG 2018?

09:30 IST: Harinder Pal Sindhu faces Cameron Stafford in Sqaush Men's Singles Round of 64

09:15 IST: Australia's Sally Pearson pulled out of the Commonwealth Games after failing to recover from an Achilles problem. Pearson, the 100 metres hurdles world champion, said she was "disappointed" but added that she needed to give herself the best chance of competing at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

09:00 IST: India's Virdhawal Khade advanced to the semi-finals in the men's 50 metre butterfly event. Khade, who competed in Heat 5 along with teammate Sajan Prakash, overcame a slow start in lane 6 to finish fifth, clocking 24.52 seconds.

08:45 IST: In Table Tennis, India continue their fine run as they beat Trinidad and Tobago 3-0 in the men's team event.

08:30 IST: In Gymnastics, the Indian team comprising of Ashish Kumar, Rakesh Patra and Yogeshwar Singh are in action.

08:20 IST: In Lawn Bowls, Jo Edwards of New Zealand beat Pinki of India 21-16 in the women's singles section. Meanwhile in men's triple section, Wales beat India 23-9.

08:15 IST: India have been really impressive in the mixed team event in badminton as they trounce Sri Lanka 5-0.

08:10 IST: Flora Duffy of Bermuda won the first gold medal of the Commonwealth Games in Women's triathlon.

08:05 IST: India are currently cruising in badminton against Sri Lanka.

07:42 IST: India's Gururaja wins silver in men's 56 kg weightlifting. INDIA have their first CWG medal!

07:40 IST: Team India advance after beating Sri lanka 3-0 in women's team event in Table Tennis.

07:10 IST: A mixed start for India on the opening day of the CWG. While India beat Sri Lanka 3-0 in the mixed team event in badminton, the Indian women's hockey team lost the opening game 2-3 to Wales.

While Chanu's medal prospects make her the top draw for the Indian contingent, also in action will be the shuttlers, boxers, the women's hockey team and the table tennis players among others. The hockey team had finished fifth the last time around and will be beginning its campaign against Wales on Thursday morning. The Indians had done well in the tour of South Korea coming into the Games, winning the series in a morale-boosting effort.

The most star-studded Indian line-up in the Games, the badminton squad, has a busy schedule on the first competition day. The team will be in action in the mixed event and has clashes lined up against Sri Lanka and Pakistan. While the Sri Lanka match is scheduled for the morning, the face-off against the rivals from across the border is due in the second half of the day. The likes of PV Sindhu, K Srikanth are not expected to be stretched much in these matches.

Then there are the boxers. Only one of them -- the 2010 CWG gold-medallist Manoj Kumar (69kg) -- will be taking the ring. The veteran would be up against Nigeria's Osita Umeh in his opening clash and will be aiming to ensure that the focus firmly shifts from the needle controversy that marred the squad's build-up.

On the squash court, Dipika Pallikal, Joshna Chinnappa, Sourav Ghosal and Harinder Pal Sandhu will kick off their singles campaigns. Pallikal and Chinnappa had claimed the women's doubles gold in the 2014 Games and it remains to be seen whether a singles medal becomes a reality this time around.

While the women's team will square off against Vanuatu and Fiji, the men's team comprising the likes of veteran A Sharath Kamal and G Sathiyan will be facing Trinidad and Tobago and Northen Ireland.

Away from the spotlight and having dealt with their fair share of selection controversies prior to the Games, the Indian men's team of artistic gymnasts will be presenting their challenge on the opening day of competition. The spotlight here will be on comeback-man Ashish Kumar, who had scripted history by becoming the first Indian gymnast to claim CWG medals. He had claimed a bronze in floor exercise and a silver in vault. Plagued by injuries ever since Ashish would be aiming to reclaim the lost time with a strong showing.

Also, there would be the cyclists even though medal expectations from them are not too high. Nonetheless, a certain Deborah Herold's name continues to evoke some curiosity despite the former Asian medallist's lack of any recent achievements.